IP Infusion Named to Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center List by CRN

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named IP Infusion to its 2021 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list.

This annual list acknowledges technology vendors that partner with solution providers to virtualize all aspects of data center infrastructure – from storage and networking to compute and security – to truly deliver a software-centric IT solution. The list is selected by a panel of CRN editors each year, who review companies based on feedback from solution providers in the industry as well as the strength of the vendors’ technology portfolios, effectiveness, visibility, business and sales influence, and their impact on the channel.

CRN chose IP Infusion based on ongoing feedback throughout the year from solution providers regarding the strength of IP Infusion’s web-scale and cost-effective data center solutions, specifically the OcNOS® network operating system for its rich set of control plane features, and robust quality in data center applications. OcNOS is recognized for redefining open networking, enabling the industry’s rapid transition to disaggregated networks for data center and internet exchange point use cases.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this elite list of companies who team with the IT channel to deliver the best in technology solutions for the data center infrastructure,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “Our OcNOS® network operating system continues to be a top choice for companies who require the very best in data center support, protection and innovation.”

“From industry stalwarts to innovative startups, these vendors are transforming the software-defined data center market, partnering with top solution providers to create agile, efficient, cost-effective data center solutions that foster scalable, easy-to-manage IT environments,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We at The Channel Company congratulate them on their dedication to delivering best-in-class data center products and services to help improve business across the industry. They are truly raising the bar for the modern data center.”

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/SDDC50.

