IP Infusion Momentum Intensifies With More Than 2X Year-Over-Year OcNOS Sales Growth Due to Strong Global Market Demand for Open Networking Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedconnectivity—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for Total Network Disaggregation, announced today the strong sales growth for its flagship product, OcNOS®, with year-over-year sales order growth until the third quarter of 2022 reaching more than 2X compared to the same period of 2021.

Testament to IP Infusion’s industry-proven reputation for providing a reliable, flexible and highly scalable solution, the majority of growth resulted from satisfied customers who are expanding their networks. In addition, 25 new customers in Q3 selected OcNOS, the industry’s leading open Network Operating System, creating a roster of more than 60 new customers thus far in 2022. IP Infusion’s Aggregation Router and Data Center products have emerged as clear differentiators enabling customer migrations to mature deployments based on open networking.

“IP Infusion continues to accelerate leadership momentum by providing total network disaggregation for the broadest range of end-to-end solutions and open networking hardware support in the industry,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our OcNOS-based Aggregation Router, Cell Site Router, Data Center and Routed Optical Networking products further expanded our global customer base even while supply chain and economic conditions remain challenging.”

Customer Success Drives Growth

Highlights for IP Infusion this quarter include prominent customer successes with India’s largest Internet Exchange, Extreme Labs, and Indonesia’s leader in information and communication technology, Lintasarta. IP Infusion’s solution supported Extreme Labs as it deployed advanced connectivity features for resiliency and scalability as well as hardened network security capabilities. IP Infusion’s mature Aggregation Router and Data Center products allowed Lintasarta to seamlessly upgrade its legacy network through a progressive migration strategy, while remaining interoperable during the transition. OcNOS’s advanced transport capabilities as well as the Layer 2/3 services enabled Lintasarta to expand network capacities and deliver the resulting benefits to its customers.

Ecosystem Partner Expansion

Other milestones include new collaborations with expanded silicon and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) leaders, including a partnership with Marvell Technology Inc. to deliver networking solutions with OcNOS and Marvell silicon and a strategic alliance with Fujitsu Network Communications to deliver open, 5G networking. Increased support for Broadcom Qumran chipsets on Edgecore and UfiSpace platforms provided support for 400G ZR/ZR+ optics. Continued support for the latest Broadcom chipsets ensures IP Infusion has the most comprehensive product portfolio for Broadcom-based Cell Site Router and Aggregation Router products with a wide range of switching capacities and port densities on Edgecore and UfiSpace platforms.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Katherine Verducci



1903 PR



kverducci@1903pr.com

408.429.5779