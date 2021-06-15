IP Infusion Introduces IP Infusion FAST Turnkey Solutions to Help Service Providers Kick Start Disaggregated Networking Faster

Pre-loaded with OcNOS network operating system, IP Infusion FAST eliminates integration pain points for channel partners and network operators

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today launched IP Infusion FAST, a field-proven, ready-to-deploy networking solution featuring best-of-breed, platforms from UfiSpace, a provider of open disaggregated networking hardware.

Through co-development with UfiSpace, IP Infusion is able to provide best-in-class solutions with well-defined, market-proven products that have been full system validated and tested for interoperability. Pre-loaded with IP Infusion’s OcNOS® network operating system, a robust and scalable NOS, the IP Infusion FAST turnkey products portfolio includes UfiSpace’s S9500 DCSG, S9501 DSCG-Lite, Aggregation Router, and Front Haul Gateway.

The IP Infusion FAST program offers one-stop shopping for service providers and their partners, delivering a traditional one-vendor experience with all of the benefits of disaggregation. With this program, channel partners and network operators can eliminate the traditional integration pain points and use a simplified service model that allows for only one purchase order from one supplier and one point of contact for seamless technical support and logistics. They can find everything they need from ordering to deployment all in one place along with world-class support to help them resolve any hardware or software integration issues.

“With this turnkey solution, operators can shorten their deployment time by taking advantage of production-ready solutions for service provider access networks, and aggregation networks, and benefit from the confidence that these solutions are already being used by global tier-one telecom companies,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Network operators can enjoy carrier-grade equipment with the latest innovations for timing, speed and performance to significantly reduce CapEx and OpEx costs.”

“Together, UfiSpace and IP Infusion are providing our customers with the best-of-breed hardware and software as one cohesive solution, which will accelerate innovative services, networking efficiencies and time to market,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “In addition, by streamlining procurements with our integrated solutions, IP Infusion FAST eliminates deployment complications and countless hours of debugging, allowing service providers to focus on creating solutions that will generate revenue and lower costs.”

For more information on the IP Infusion FAST program, visit https://www.ipinfusion.com/ipinfusion-fast/

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

