IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that uGrid Network Inc., a global telecommunications and broadband connection device provider, has selected IP Infusion’s OcNOS® bundled with UfiSpace’s white box to expand uGrid’s bandwidth and network capabilities.

Founded in 2016, uGrid Network is one of the leading suppliers of CATV, FTTH/HFC products in North America and across the world. The British Columbia-based uGrid chose the IP Infusion custom network operating package to realize a multitude of benefits, including a dramatic site-to-site ring capacity upgrade that boosts connectivity speed from 1G to 100G.

The IP Infusion OcNOS solution with UfiSpace’s S9500-30XS also enables uGrid’s extensive deployment of open and disaggregated transport network services, faster convergence of redundant links during link failover and a seamless integration into uGrid’s existing fiber networks. IP Infusion’s partner, EPS Global, a leading value-added distributor of a broad portfolio of traditional and open networking and whole-home broadband offerings, is the key distributor empowering this project.

“Not all disaggregated solutions are created equal. We selected IP Infusion because of its thorough alignment with our critical in-band management requirements and the highly appealing deployment simplicity,” said Joseph Chen, Chief Executive Officer, uGrid Network Inc. “Working with IP Infusion and its ecosystem partners allowed us to quickly confirm proof-of-concept and achieve a seamless integration that’s now transforming our network capabilities.”

“We are pleased that uGrid, with their team’s significant expertise in telecom and broadband solutions, chose IP Infusion’s OcNOS® to accelerate uGrid’s network capacity and eliminate system migration pain points,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “Our highly reliable disaggregated networking operating system provides an alternative to traditional, proprietary solutions and eliminates vendor lock-in. Our solution delivers transformative carrier-grade capabilities for increased performance, faster time to market, and lower operating costs, spurring innovation and broader access.”

“We are happy that our S9500-30X disaggregated cell site gateways were selected to empower uGrid with the capacity and efficiency needed to transform their network and better serve their customers,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “In today’s fast paced market, our customers look to flexibility and speed to gain a competitive edge. Together, UfiSpace and IP Infusion offer a seamless all-in-one solution with streamlined procurement to maximize our customers’ resource utilization and bring their new services to market faster.”

“uGrid requires the reliable accelerated open network capacity and seamless integration IP Infusion specializes in,” said Colin Lynch, CEO at EPS Global. “As IP Infusion’s value-added distribution partner in configuring leading network solutions for our customers worldwide, we support open software that is ultimately more cost effective to buy and more efficient to run.”

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create new services and accelerate revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower total cost of ownership.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

