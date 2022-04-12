IOWN Global Forum Releases Vision 2030 Roadmap for Next-Generation All-Photonics Data and Communications Architecture

Ongoing membership growth and key partners fueling progress toward use case realization

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The IOWN Global Forum today announced the release of the organization’s Vision 2030 Roadmap. With the Roadmap’s release the consortium of almost 100 of the world’s most successful technology organizations has completed Phase 1 of its mission and is now moving onto Phase 2, which includes designing Proof of Concepts for some of the world’s most advanced communications technologies.

“We are progressing steadily towards achieving our 2030 goals for a more connected world,” said Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Ph.D., President and Chairperson of the board, IOWN Global Forum. “The finalization of our Roadmap and other key work items showcases how far we’ve come and a path for delivering the communications infrastructure of tomorrow. Now more than ever, this is the ideal time for innovators to join with us to build the future.”

The IOWN Global Forum’s vision continues to attract new members continuing a trend of surging growth since its founding. The release of the Vision 2030 Roadmap summarizes the group’s plan to realize reliable, high-speed, low-latency data and communications paths over an all-optical data transport layer using a data-centric infrastructure. The IOWN Global Forum’s technical reference documents focus on the network architecture framework and methodologies for moving data in faster and more energy-efficient ways than what is available today.

Now the organization’s focus will shift to developing the technical specifications needed to build reference implementations and Proof of Concepts based on adopting IOWN technologies. The learnings gained from these next work items will inform a clearer view of how the group’s technical concepts, such as Open All-Photonics Network (Open APN), Data-Centric Infrastructure (DCI), and Data Hub, will be implemented in future real-world applications.

Open APN, DCI, and Data Hub are designed to be evolvable with the progress of optical/radio communication and photonic-electronic convergence technologies. Use cases such as real-time volumetric capturing and technical work items such as in-home APN and co-packaged optics for DCI are currently being reviewed as possible new work items.

Finally, the IOWN Global Forum will continue to build new liaison relationships with other organizations to align and complement the various aspects of its respective work and standardization efforts.

