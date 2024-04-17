Home Business Wire IonQ to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024
COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after the financial markets close.

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with access code 13745211 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, May 22, 2024. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com

