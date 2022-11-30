IonQ to Highlight Federal Adoption of Quantum Technologies at Quantum World Congress 2022

IonQ executives to participate in multiple sessions on federal quantum initiatives and quantum commercialization, focused on U.S. policies, regulation and public-private partnerships

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation at Quantum World Congress 2022, taking place November 29 – December 1. Quantum researchers, innovators, technology developers, legislators, and industry experts, will all gather in Washington, D.C. for the multi-day event to present and discuss the latest trends and achievements in the growing quantum industry.

IonQ Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Chris Monroe will be participating in two sessions at the event. The first session, titled: “Advancing the Quantum Advantage: Industry Perspectives,” will take place on Wednesday, November 30, and include senior panelists from other members of the quantum industry. On Thursday, December 1, Chris will lead a breakout session titled: “The National Quantum Initiative and the Commercialization of Quantum Computers.” As an original architect of the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act, Chris will provide an update on how the bill has encouraged public and private companies to hasten the translation of quantum research from the laboratory to industry and commercialize – IonQ being one such example.

IonQ’s Head of Government Relations Lamont Silves will also be hosting a panel on Thursday, December 1, titled: “Policy & Regulations: Industry Perspectives.” Lamont’s panel will include a diverse set of perspectives, sharing thoughts on recent quantum policies and regulations.

These three sessions closely follow IonQ’s announcement of a $13.4 million contract with U.S. Air Force Research Lab to provide them with access to trapped ion systems for quantum computing hardware research and development. For more information on IonQ’s federal and commercial partnerships, visit the company’s booth (#200/101) at Quantum World Congress.

For all other business information, please refer to the Q3 2022 financial results announced on November 14, 2022.

