IonQ Reiterates Unwavering Commitment to Building the Quantum Future

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) shared a statement on the short seller report published yesterday.

IonQ is building quantum computing for today and for the future. The Company is focused on serving its leading-edge customers, educating people about the inherent potential of quantum computing, and bringing value to its investors.

Yesterday, a report was issued by Scorpion Capital containing important inaccuracies and mischaracterizations regarding IonQ’s business and progress to date. The report’s author has preemptively disclosed that it stands to profit in the event that the stock price of IonQ declines. IonQ cautions investors to not make decisions based on this report and instead strongly encourages them to consult credible sources, including IonQ’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prior to making their investment decisions.

“I have the utmost confidence in the IonQ team and their integrity, commitment to ongoing research and patented inventions, and accomplishments that benefit IonQ’s customers and partners,” said Dr. Craig Barratt, Chair of the IonQ Board of Directors.

IonQ is here for the long haul — the Company’s mission is rooted in science, and the team remains focused on delivering its promise to be a leader in the quantum computing industry. IonQ’s leadership team looks forward to discussing recent progress during the upcoming earnings call on May 16th.

The Company will not be providing further comment on the report at this time as it maintains its focus on building its business and delivering exceptional products and services for customers and partners.

