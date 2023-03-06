IonQ Poised for Aggressive Commercial Growth in 2023, Sets Date to Report on Momentum and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IonQ generated $25 million in 2022 bookings, achieving ~50% growth year-over-year

IonQ to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a quantum computing industry leader, announced that it had achieved $24.5 million in bookings for the full year 2022, representing a ~50% year-over-year increase.

Prior to its public listing in late 2021, IonQ announced an aggressive growth plan of annual bookings for future years. IonQ’s actual results have exceeded that original plan each year since. With 50% growth in 2022 as a backdrop, the company plans to grow even faster in 2023.

“In the past two years, we have exceeded our expectations for bookings, largely due to overwhelming customer demand for quantum computing hardware and software in the near-term,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “During these turbulent times when the entire world is dealing with a challenging economic environment, IonQ is hitting and exceeding the expectations that we shared with the market in advance of taking the company public. Now, we are focused on ramping up manufacturability of our quantum computers to meet this demand.”

IonQ also announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after the financial markets close.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

