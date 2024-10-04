IonQ Demonstrates Remote Ion-Ion Entanglement, a Significant Milestone in Developing Networked Quantum Systems at Scale

Breakthrough validates first-time entanglement in a commercial setting of two qubits in two separate ion traps

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, announced it has achieved the next milestone on the path towards scaling its quantum systems – demonstrating remote ion-ion entanglement. Building off the ion-photon entanglement achievement announced in February, this demonstration announced in September showcases the second out of four significant milestones required to develop photonic interconnects – a foundational step towards quantum networking and a core component of IonQ’s scaling strategy.





IonQ’s world-class R&D team entangled two trapped ion qubits from separate trap wells using entangled photons to achieve these results. The IonQ team achieved remote entanglement by developing a system to collect photons from two trap wells and routing them to a single detection hub. This critical “point-to-point” step established a quantum communication link – an essential piece in scaling quantum systems. While IonQ has always intended to implement photonic interconnects in its systems, never before has any company demonstrated the ability to bring this technology to an integration stage within a commercially available, enterprise-grade quantum computer. More details about IonQ’s latest milestone are available in the blog post here.

“IonQ’s north star remains scalability at high performance, and the progress we’ve made towards photonic interconnects ensures our customers will have access to large quantum systems capable of tackling the most complex problems,” said Peter Chapman, President & CEO, IonQ. “We’re consistently making significant headway on our technical roadmap, and customers across academia and business recognize the unique value IonQ’s systems bring as we near the point of commercial quantum advantage.”

“IonQ’s unique architecture and technology relies on scaling qubits within a single ion trap and then networking multiple traps together to achieve commercial quantum advantage,” said Dr. Björn Flatt, Head of Emerging Technologies, IonQ. “With our latest achievements, we are now focused on the next phase for achieving scale – swapping ion-ion entanglement to the QPU. We are committed to pushing the boundaries on this technology and bringing photonic interconnects to a technical readiness where they can be integrated in commercially available quantum computers.”

IonQ is making rapid progress on its journey towards unlocking massive scale via modularity and photonic interconnects. IonQ has made technological and architectural choices by embracing a practical path that balances three core pillars required for commercial advantage: Performance, Scale, and Enterprise-Grade capabilities. Governments, global business enterprises, and academic institutions worldwide trust IonQ to deliver fast, accurate, and accessible quantum computers that open new opportunities for every industry.

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the terms “bringing,” “committed,” “core component,” “critical,” “develop,” “ensure,” “essential,” “focused,” “foundational step,” “headway,” “integrated,” “journey,” “milestones,” “next phase,” “pushing the boundaries,” “massive scale,” “opportunities,” “progress,” “required,” “scale,” “scaling strategy,” “technical readiness,” “towards,” “unlocking,” “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial quantum advantage in the future, the ability for IonQ to deliver networked traps, and fast, accurate, and accessible quantum computers, the ability for IonQ to bring this photonic interconnects to an integration stage within a commercially available, enterprise-grade quantum computer, the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, the effect of modularity and photonic interconnects, the effect of increased availability of customer support functions, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, access to IonQ’s quantum computers, and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

