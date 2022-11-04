IonQ Chief Scientist to Present at Bank of America AI/Disruptive Technology Conference

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that Dr. Chris Monroe, IonQ’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, will present at the Bank of America AI/Disruptive Technology Conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM ET. Dr. Monroe’s discussion is titled, “Advancements in Quantum Computing.” The webcast link will be available on IonQ’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct access through IonQ. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Contacts

