IonQ Appoints Former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Robert Cardillo to Board of Directors

Cardillo’s decades of federal leadership and strategic consulting experience will guide the development of IonQ products and partnerships that align with the needs of the U.S. and its global allies

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the appointment of Robert Cardillo – Chairman and Chief Strategist of Planet Federal and former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency – to its Board of Directors. In this role, Cardillo will expand upon IonQ’s work with the U.S. government and its allies in establishing public-private partnerships that position IonQ as a global leader in the quantum economy.









“Having Robert join IonQ’s Board of Directors presents an incredible opportunity for us to further our relationship with the U.S. and allied governments and cement quantum as a key priority for the current administration,” said IonQ CEO Peter Chapman. “With foreign governments investing heavily in domestic quantum programs, it is paramount that the U.S. government and its allies work in close partnership with the private sector to support and grow quantum initiatives. Robert will play an integral part in expanding IonQ’s relationship with federal and international agencies and help steer the development of systems that meet the needs of the U.S. government and its allies.”

Cardillo brings to IonQ 40 years of intelligence experience and currently serves as Chairman and Chief Strategist of Planet Federal, a subsidiary of Planet Labs, which develops satellite imagery and geospatial solutions for the US federal government. At Planet Labs, Cardillo is responsible for supporting strategic decision-making, driving partnerships, and enhancing the utility of commercial innovations for global government agencies. Cardillo is the recipient of the Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive, the Director of National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Previously, Cardillo served as the Founder and President of The Cardillo Group, a company delivering strategic consultation services dedicated to the development of the intelligence profession. He has also held various intelligence positions within the United States government, including serving as the Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and managing and delivering the President’s Daily Brief for President Obama from 2010 – 2014.

“It is imperative that our nation and allies win the ‘quantum computing space race’ for the sake of our national security and prosperity,” said Cardillo. “I’m looking forward to serving on IonQ’s board as I’m confident the company will offer quantum advantage to a number of problem sets with incredibly high national and strategic value.”

Today’s announcement follows IonQ’s opening of the first U.S. quantum computing manufacturing facility in Seattle and recent technical achievement of #AQ35 a year ahead of schedule. Current customers taking advantage of IonQ’s quantum systems include Airbus, Hyundai Motors, and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 35 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

