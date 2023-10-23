IonQ Announces Senior Leadership Transition

Co-founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Chris Monroe to depart IonQ to return to his academic, research and policy pursuits

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that Dr. Chris Monroe, Chief Science Officer, will be leaving the company. Dr. Monroe co-founded IonQ in 2015 and his scientific contributions and leadership have played an instrumental role in shaping IonQ’s research efforts.





As Gilhuly Family Distinguished Presidential Professor of Physics and Electrical Computer Engineering at Duke University, Dr. Monroe will be returning to his academic, research, and policy pursuits. He will continue to lead research in quantum computing technology, educate the quantum workforce, and advise quantum institutes across the world.

“Chris has been a pioneer working on all aspects of ion trap quantum computers, from the demonstration of the first quantum logic gate in 1995 to the invention of the first scalable quantum computer architecture,” said Peter Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IonQ. “Under his support and leadership, IonQ was granted exclusive ion trap intellectual property licenses from the University of Maryland and Duke University – two distinguished research universities pushing the frontiers of quantum computing. Chris has also helped guide the company to build scalable quantum computers that will drive commercial advantage. We are grateful to Chris for his many contributions and wish him the best.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside so many exceptionally talented engineers and scientists,” said Dr. Monroe. “We have brought forward several first-in-class quantum technologies, culminating in a clear roadmap that is poised to drive commercial advantage in the future. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and want to thank everyone at IonQ.”

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits in a commercial system. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Bracket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

