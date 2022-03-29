IonQ Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Total contract bookings of $16.7M (5% beat) for the Full Year 2021

Total contract bookings of $1.5M (115% beat) in the Fourth Quarter 2021

Increases total contract bookings guidance midpoint 47% from $15M to $22M for 2022

Revenue of $2.1M (31% beat) for the Full Year 2021

Revenue of $1.6M (50% beat) in the Fourth Quarter 2021

Expects 2022 revenue to be 5x 2021’s topline

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

“IonQ’s 2021 was outstanding. We more than tripled our initial bookings target, announced what we believe to be the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and became the world’s first public quantum computing company,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “Our fourth quarter results are testament to our success in both technology development and rapid commercialization.”

2021 Financial Highlights

After tripling the Company’s original 2021 contract bookings forecast in September from $5 million to $15 million, IonQ beat that number again to end up at $16.7 million for the full year.

IonQ achieved revenue of $2.1 million for the full year, which was 31% above the $1.6 million IonQ forecasted on the Company’s Q3 call.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $603 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net loss was $106.2 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $28.3 million for 2021.*

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and is reconciled to net loss, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

2022 Financial Outlook

IonQ expects revenue for 2022 to be 5x IonQ’s 2021 topline. For the full year 2022, IonQ expects revenue to be between $10.2 million and $10.7 million, with between $1.8 million and $2.0 million for the first quarter.

IonQ anticipates full year 2022 bookings of between $20 million and $24 million, with between $3 million and $4 million for the first quarter.

IonQ believes that over the next two years, one or two system sales could push combined TCV contract bookings over nine figures for the three year period from 2021 to 2023.

IonQ anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $55 million for the full year 2022 at the midpoint of the revenue outlook provided above.**

**The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of estimates for stock-based compensation and change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities as these items are not within the Company’s control, may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Commercial Highlights

Technical Highlights

Team Highlights

IonQ hired world-class talent, with key positions filled by Thomas Kramer as Chief Financial Officer (Opower, Cvent), Tom Jones as Chief People Officer (Blue Origin, Microsoft, Honeywell), Laurie Babinski as General Counsel and Secretary (Intuit’s Credit Karma), Ariel Braunstein as Senior Vice President of Product Management (Google, Lytro, Cisco), Dean Kassmann as Vice President of Research and Development (Blue Origin, Amazon), Jordan Shapiro as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis (NEA, Samsung), Kevin Caimi as Controller (Opower, Ernst & Young), Anant Sanchetee as Senior Director of Marketing (Meta, Dreem), and Mark Solomon as Director of Quantum Sales (IBM).

IonQ appointed Inder Singh, CFO of Arm, as an independent member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement IonQ’s condensed financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this measure provides investors an additional meaningful method to evaluate certain aspects of the company’s results period over period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, remeasurements of liability-classified warrants, and other nonrecurring nonoperating income and expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business, excluding specifically identified items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our recurring operations. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For IonQ’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the Company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; ability to attract personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for 2022. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for 2022; market adoption of quantum computing solutions and the Company’s products, services and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectation

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,648 $ – $ 2,099 $ – Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 298 86 1,040 143 Research and development 4,917 2,514 20,228 10,157 Sales and marketing 849 223 3,233 486 General and administrative 5,416 1,707 13,737 3,547 Depreciation and amortization 1,005 405 2,548 1,400 Total operating costs and expenses 12,485 4,935 40,786 15,733 Loss from operations (10,837 ) (4,935 ) (38,687 ) (15,733 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (63,332 ) – (63,332 ) – Offering costs associated with warrants – – (4,259 ) – Other income (expense), net 85 4 92 309 Loss before benefit for income taxes (74,084 ) (4,931 ) (106,186 ) (15,424 ) Benefit for income taxes – – – – Net loss $ (74,084 ) $ (4,931 ) $ (106,186 ) $ (15,424 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted 192,077,222 116,374,374 137,609,620 115,045,097

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,025 $ 36,120 Short-term investments 123,443 – Accounts receivable 707 390 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,442 2,069 Total current assets 529,617 38,579 Long-term investments 80,110 – Property and equipment, net 18,870 11,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,032 4,296 Intangible assets, net 5,841 2,687 Other noncurrent assets 3,558 2,928 Total Assets $ 642,028 $ 60,478 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,882 $ 538 Accrued expenses 2,647 608 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 568 495 Unearned revenue 3,430 240 Current portion of stock option early exercise liabilities 1,164 – Total current liabilities 9,691 1,881 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,643 3,776 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 1,533 1,118 Stock option early exercise liabilities, net of current portion 1,969 – Warrant liabilities 33,962 – Total liabilities $ 50,798 $ 6,775 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 19 3 Additional paid-in capital 737,150 93,305 Accumulated deficit (145,791 ) (39,605 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148 ) – Total stockholders’ equity 591,230 53,703 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 642,028 $ 60,478

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (106,186 ) $ (15,424 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,548 1,400 Non-cash research and development arrangements 1,335 – Amortization of customer warrant 528 38 Offering costs associated with warrants 4,259 – Stock-based compensation expense 7,748 1,224 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 63,332 – Other, net 101 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (317 ) (290 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,790 ) (699 ) Other noncurrent assets (1,678 ) (11 ) Accounts payable 763 96 Accrued expenses 1,259 374 Operating lease liabilities (44 ) (150 ) Unearned revenue 3,605 1,358 Net cash used in operating activities (26,537 ) (12,007 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,783 ) (10,032 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,621 ) (1,131 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (203,761 ) – Intangible asset acquisition costs (620 ) (513 ) Net cash used in investing activities (213,785 ) (11,676 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 5,457 276 Repurchase of early exercised stock options (968 ) – Proceeds from public warrants exercised 26,070 – Proceeds from merger and PIPE transaction, net of transaction costs 572,668 – Net cash provided by financing activities 603,227 276 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 362,905 (23,407 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 36,120 59,527 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 399,025 $ 36,120

IonQ, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (74,084 ) $ (4,931 ) $ (106,186 ) $ (15,424 ) Interest expense – – – – Benefit for income taxes – – – – Depreciation and amortization expense 1,005 405 2,548 1,400 Stock-based compensation 1,819 543 7,748 1,224 Change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities 63,332 – 63,332 – Offering cost associated with warrants – – 4,259 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,928 ) $ (3,983 ) $ (28,299 ) $ (12,800 )

