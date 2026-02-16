INVNT® Reports Record Growth, Expanding Global Infrastructure and Capabilities Across All Regions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#brand--INVNT®, the innovation-led global brand storytelling agency, today announced a record-breaking financial year in 2025, achieving 60% year-over-year growth. This milestone validates a major strategic integration designed to expand upstream and downstream capabilities, allowing the agency to deliver holistic, turnkey experiential solutions for partners worldwide, including category-defining brands such as Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, General Motors, Hitachi, and Johns Hopkins University.

To support this rapid scaling, INVNT executed a comprehensive expansion of its infrastructure, bolstering teams across creative, production, account services, business development, and operations throughout North America, APAC, EMEA, and South Asia.

At a time when the global experiential sector is consolidating and brands are demanding measurable impact across live, digital, and AI-powered environments, INVNT’s growth signals a broader market shift toward integrated, innovation-led partners.

“This milestone represents a deliberate strategy, not just market trends. We are building a global platform designed to take brands further,” said Scott Cullather, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer of INVNT. “Through a borderless infrastructure and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities, we help brands challenge everything from strategy and design to consumer and customer campaigns, events and activations creating meaningful and measurable impact. We continue to set the standard for innovation-led, global brand storytelling and engagement.”

Fueling this momentum is a growing investment in proprietary innovation, including a patent-pending experiential and audience AI technology designed to redefine engagement.

“Growth is a reflection of trust and a signal of where the experiential industry is heading,” added Kristina McCoobery, CEO of INVNT. “Clients are choosing partners who can deliver with creativity, precision, and global coordination. We have invested deeply in our people, our infrastructure, and our capabilities so that when brands need to move quickly and boldly, we are ready. This next chapter is about building enduring value for our partners and shaping experiences that resonate far beyond the moment, where the moment doesn’t just land, it becomes legacy.”

The agency’s expanded capabilities delivered culture defining work including Amazon Ignite Live (US and UK), Ignite Connect (Japan and Germany), Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary celebration and global Copilot launch to the world; Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked at the SAP Center, which generated over 33 million views, as well as the e-sports influencer event Samsung #PlayGalaxy Cup; and a series of milestone events debuting General Motors’ new global headquarters at Hudson’s Detroit. INVNT also produced Johns Hopkins University’s 150th Anniversary celebration, opening the SNF Agora Institute and honoring America’s first research university.

Additional highlights included Oracle AI World; Netflix’s Squid Game 2 global premiere activation in Sydney; PepsiCo’s IBC event in Barcelona where its Formula 1 partnership was announced; LinkedIn programs spanning South Asia, Australia, Europe, and the US; developing ABB’s AI-powered ABB-e mascot; L’Oréal’s BEAUTYV3RSE summit; and Ascension Foundation’s #GOALS initiative, featuring a beta Roblox-based interactive experience designed to inspire middle school students to explore healthcare and STEM careers.

The agency also reported strong client retention and multi-region expansion with enterprise partners, underscoring sustained demand for its borderless delivery model.

ABOUT INVNT®

On a mission to put a brand on the moon. INVNT® is an international, interdisciplinary, and integrated, innovation-led agency united by brand storytelling. Helping challenger brands and organizations impact audiences, dent culture, and make history. Founded in 2008, INVNT continues to be led by Kristina McCoobery (CEO), and Scott Cullather (Chairman and Chief Growth Officer) - amplifying globally with offices in New York (HQ), London, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Detroit, San Francisco, Stockholm, Noosa, and Washington D.C. For more Information visit invnt.com.

Media Inquiries:

Jhonathan Mendez de Leon / jmendezdeleon@invnt.com