Invivoscribe Launches Grant Program to Support Novel Applications for Sequence-Based Analyses of the Immune System

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#invivoscribe–Invivoscribe, a global leader in precision diagnostics, has announced the launch of an Immune Biomarker Discovery grant program, focused on supporting development, validation and deployment of novel applications for use of their distributed LymphoTrack® NGS products and bioinformatics software.

Massively parallel sequencing coupled with reagents targeting the immune receptor loci have accelerated our understanding of the immune response and immunology related disease processes. The availability of distributed RUO LymphoTrack tests and bioinformatics have eliminated a majority of the barriers of a service model approach, and have accelerated the ability to identify, track and monitor biomarkers associated with hematologic malignancies. These products are also being deployed worldwide to track the manufacture and treatment of immunotherapy, such as CAR T-cell therapies, and provide a comprehensive way to track a subject’s immune response to disease processes and to vaccines.

In conversations with customers and partners worldwide, we have also realized that our Research Use Only (RUO) LymphoTrack® sequencing kits and services also have utility far beyond clinical oncology, as these assays and software products are currently being used in research in areas as diverse as, studies of celiac disease and other autoimmune diseases, tracking the immune health of astronauts on the ISS, examining the immune response throughout the course of clinical treatments, and identifying changes in the immune repertoire with onset and progression of disease. Intrigued to learn what innovative applications our RUO LymphoTrack kits and services are being used for, we decided to launch this grant program to support these endeavors.

Successful innovative proposals submitted by applicants to our Invivoscribe’s Immune Biomarker Discovery grant program will receive LymphoTrack kits, controls and software to support their R&D project. Grants will be awarded to support cutting-edge research and development in academic, government and early-stage commercial laboratories conducting promising research studies.

“The combined costs of library preparation reagents, NGS sequencing reagents, and development of bioinformatics software represent an obstacle for researchers. The idea of this grant program is to reduce these financial barriers, thus empowering a few progressive laboratories to bring their groundbreaking applications to fruition,” says Tony Lialin, Chief Commercial Officer at Invivoscribe. Those selected as winners of the grant will not only receive NGS products, but will be provided additional opportunities to collaborate with Invivoscribe’s global network of ISO15189 accredited LabPMM laboratories. The laboratories selected for the grant program will also be featured in upcoming webinars and will be invited to speak at a number of symposiums around the world.

Details and How to Apply/Submit a Proposal

If your laboratory is interested in applying for Invivoscribe’s Immune Biomarker Discovery grant program to improve the standard of healthcare, we encourage you to submit research proposals that focus on the development of engineered antibodies to target antigens of infectious pathogens, toxins, allergens, and malignant diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. More information about the program and details about how to submit a proposal can be found at www.invivoscribe.com/NGS-Grant. Proposals will be accepted from qualified laboratories across the world through Aug. 31, 2021 and winners will be announced by September 30, 2021. Additional information about the grant program and our oncology products and services can be requested by emailing sales@invivoscribe.com.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe has been Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics® for more than twenty-five years, advancing the field of precision medicine by developing and providing standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to more than 700 customers in 160 countries. Invivoscribe has significantly impacted global health, working with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate approvals of new drugs and treatments by supporting international clinical trials, developing, commercializing companion diagnostics, and providing expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. With its proven ability to provide global access to distributable reagents, kits, and controls, as well as clinical trial services through our international clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe has demonstrated it is an ideal partner. For additional information please visit us at www.invivoscribe.com.

