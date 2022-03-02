Invictus Growth Partners Acquires Revation Systems

The acquisition includes additional capital to accelerate the growth of its flagship solution, LinkLive, the most secure, artificial intelligence-enabled CCaaS platform.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems (“Revation”), a leader in cloud-based engagement and communication solutions, has closed a majority investment from Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”). Founded in 2003, Revation developed the industry’s most secure messaging and cloud contact center platform that powers digital customer service and contact center solutions for more than 600 healthcare and financial services customers in the United States. Revation’s LinkLive product has enabled billions of communication sessions and has improved people’s lives with an innovative engagement platform for secure financial services and healthcare interactions.

The acquisition includes a significant growth capital investment to accelerate Revation’s innovative vision for LinkLive. The company will drive additional enhancements to further automate secured customer engagement while lowering operating costs for its customers. Gartner forecasts that the CCaaS market will grow at a 17% CAGR through 2024 to reach $18 billion as users adopt expanded capabilities including multichannel, artificial intelligence, analytics, and workforce management. This financing positions Revation to lead CCaaS market product innovation in secure and compliant ways.

Perry Price, Founder and CEO of Revation, said:

“Invictus is clearly the perfect partner for Revation as we look to expand domestically and globally. We are excited about this investment and the opportunity to scale, grow, and accelerate our market leading solutions at the intersection of secure communications and human relationships. In addition to capital, Invictus’ expertise in artificial intelligence and its SaaS business focus make this a real win for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

LinkLive is a next-generation digital engagement platform, connecting businesses with customers through a secure and compliant multichannel contact center platform, workforce optimization, and enterprise-wide digital communication channels. LinkLive is HITRUST CSF certified with a unique approach to development with security considered in every line of code of each product Revation has brought to market.

John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus, said:

“Revation provides a mission critical engagement platform for financial services and healthcare organizations that enables the highest level of security and a frictionless user experience. We are honored to partner with Perry and his team to help them continue to innovate through their artificial intelligence-enabled CCaaS platform to meet their customers’ needs.”

William Nettles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus, said:

“The Revation team believes in the power of human relationships and that innovation in communications will connect people and improve their lives. We are excited to partner with Perry and the rest of his team to help accelerate the growth of their business and provide best-in-class CCaaS and workforce optimization solutions for financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and additional vertical markets.”

About Revation Systems | https://revation.com/

Revation Systems, founded in 2003, makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help people live healthier lives. The company develops electronic messaging application services, using its unique SAFEc architecture to create the first all-in-one cloud-based engagement platform that provides secure, encrypted communications for all mediums: voice, messaging, video conferencing, secure mail, file share, appointment scheduling, and a digital office in one pane of glass. Additionally, the company is the first to offer ‘presence’ capabilities, which alert customers real-time to service personnel’s availability. This is important to the marketing, sales and support center functions of contact centers. LinkLive products are compliant with GLBA, SEC, SOC2, HITRUST, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA requirements for logging, privacy and security.

About Invictus Growth Partners | www.invictusgrowth.com

Invictus Growth Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm which invests in bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all their professionals are based in San Francisco.

