Investment Metrics Launches Groundbreaking Factor-Based Change Analysis Tool

The new DeltaZoom tool brings significant time savings and accuracy in pinpointing the root causes of portfolio factor exposure changes

Vontobel Asset Management and Polar Capital are among first-adopter clients

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Investment Metrics, a leading provider of investment analytics, reporting and data, today announced the launch of DeltaZoom™ to help institutional investors, advisors and asset managers better understand style factor changes within portfolios. DeltaZoom is a new module within Portfolio Analyzer, a factor analysis platform, that brings efficiency and accuracy in analyzing and identifying the causes of portfolio factor exposure changes.

Asset managers can use DeltaZoom to give their investors real insights into how they manage their portfolio and clearly explain why a factor exposure has changed. The tool also enables asset owners and consultants to save time by instantly isolating and understanding the changes that matter the most to them across factors. Over ten early-adopter clients currently use DeltaZoom to quickly investigate how market movements, trading decisions and factor changes impact their portfolios.

“HSBC Global Asset Management routinely needed to understand why manager exposures changed as part of the investment review process and DeltaZoom allows us to do this quickly and with granularity that allows us to get the heart of a change,” said Tobias Goetzinger, Global Head of Portfolio Analytics from HSBC Global Asset Management.

“With demands for transparency growing across the industry, it’s critical that asset managers, consultants and asset owners can analyze portfolios and gain insights as efficiently as possible,” said Brent Burns, CEO of Investment Metrics. “In the past, teams could take weeks to complete this type of analysis manually. DeltaZoom transforms this process into seconds, showing instantaneously what causes a portfolio to take on a new factor exposure. Our commitment to continued innovation of the Style Analytics platform enables us to offer the institutional investment community this groundbreaking tool that is leading the industry in portfolio and factor analysis.”

Investment Metrics’ style factor analysis products are designed to help institutional investors and asset managers determine which factor exposures impact portfolio risk and performance, including ESG. With the addition of DeltaZoom, institutional investors, advisors and managers can now better analyze markets and portfolios with unprecedented insights in seconds.

About Investment Metrics

Investment Metrics is a global leading provider of portfolio analytics, reporting, and data that helps institutional investors and advisors achieve better financial outcomes, grow assets, and retain clients with clear investment insights. Our solutions drive insights across 20K+ institutional asset pools, 28K+ funds, 500K+ portfolios, representing $10T+ in AUA. With over 400 clients across 30 countries and industry-leading solutions in institutional portfolio analytics and reporting, style factor and ESG analysis, competitor and peer analysis, and manager and market research, we bring insights, transparency, and competitive advantage to help institutional investors and advisors achieve better financial outcomes. For more information about Investment Metrics, please visit www.invmetrics.com.

