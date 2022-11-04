Investing Platform Public Announces Global Launch

International investors can join the waitlist ahead of market rollouts in early 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public.com, an investing platform with more than 3 million members in the U.S. and distributed teams across 8 countries, has announced plans for a global launch in Q1 2023.

The phased roll-out will make Public’s app available to a range of international markets. Investors around the world will be able to convert their local currency into the U.S. dollar within the platform to invest in their choice of thousands of assets.

International members will also have access to Public’s investor and analyst community, as well as contextual information about their portfolios in the form of daily live shows, reports, and unique business metrics. International investors can also access extended market trading for additional flexibility outside normal U.S. market hours.

International investors can join the waitlist now at Public.com/global to be first to hear when new markets are available.

“At Public, our mission is to make the public markets work for all people,” said Leif Abraham, co-CEO of Public. “Over the past 3 years, we’ve been hard at work toward that mission, creating a platform where investors have access to a diverse mix of assets, from equities to crypto to alternatives – and by providing context, data, and tools so our members can make informed investment decisions.”

Join the waitlist for updates on Public’s international launch.

About Public.com

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn’t sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com.

Contacts

press@public.com