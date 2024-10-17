InvestCloud Revolutionizes Wealth Management for FirstCape with Multi-Stage Digital Transformation

InvestCloud’s fully integrated platform set to significantly boost advisor efficiency, enable growth and scale for New Zealand’s premier advisory and asset management firm, enhancing client engagement at every stage of the investment lifecycle

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, announced today that FirstCape, the leading wealth advice and asset management firm in New Zealand, has selected InvestCloud to transform the wealth management experience FirstCape delivers for advisors and their clients. A comprehensive multi-phased digital transformation journey, this technology-forward initiative is geared to redefine how FirstCape delivers financial services, focusing on boosting advisor efficiency and offering a single platform for client engagement, experience, and compliant advice at scale.





FirstCape was formed earlier this year through the consolidation of JBWere NZ, Jarden Wealth, Harbour Asset Management, and BNZ Investment Services to create the premier wealth management advisory and asset management firm serving clients in New Zealand. The new firm, which now boasts more than 120 advisors and over NZ$50bn in assets under management and advice, has embarked on a digital transformation to reimagine its client and advisor experience throughout the entire investment lifecycle.

The first phase of FirstCape’s digital transformation was the implementation of InvestCloud’s Portfolio Manager and Order Capture solutions for Jarden Wealth. These key components establish the foundation for an enhanced, fully integrated platform that empowers advisors and improves the client and advisor experience. With Portfolio Manager, financial advisors are able to monitor and manage client portfolios with deeper insights, allowing for tailored investment proposals. By streamlining the process, advisors can deliver more accurate and compliant advice at scale, all while maintaining a personalized approach for each client. Order Capture offers a seamless interface for trading across various asset classes. Boosting operational efficiency, Order Capture allows advisors to act faster and focus more on client needs, resulting in a more dynamic, responsive wealth management experience.

“We are thrilled to see the tangible success of our partnership with FirstCape as they embark on this modular digital transformation,” said Christine Mar Ciriani, President of Digital Wealth International at InvestCloud. “By leveraging our full suite of innovative front-office solutions, we are helping FirstCape create a robust digital backbone that will drive their growth, streamline advisor efficiency, and elevate client experiences. We are committed to supporting FirstCape’s journey as they are the leading wealth management firm in New Zealand.”

FirstCape’s transformation prioritizes advisor efficiency. Future phases of the transformation will introduce enhanced Client & Advisor Experiences and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) & Onboarding solutions, offering a fully integrated, scalable platform that will strengthen client engagement.

“We formed FirstCape with a stated intention of enhancing our client offering,” said Malcolm Jackson, CEO of FirstCape. “Integrating InvestCloud’s tools that streamline portfolio management and order execution is part of delivering on that promise. We continue to be focused on providing a complete suite of services tailored to every client’s unique needs at whatever stage of their investment life cycle.”

This digital transformation will position FirstCape at the forefront of the wealth management industry in New Zealand.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, aspires to enable a smarter financial future. Driving the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, the company serves a broad array of clients globally, including Wealth and Asset Managers, Wirehouses, Banks, RIAs, and Insurers. In terms of scale, the company’s clients represent more than 40 percent of the $132 trillion of total assets globally. As a leader in delivering personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA), the company is committed to the success of its clients. By equipping and enabling advisors and their clients with connected technology, enhanced intelligence, and inspired experiences, InvestCloud delivers leading digital wealth management and financial planning solutions, complemented by a dynamic data warehouse, which scale across the complete wealth continuum. In 2024, InvestCloud was named a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company’s commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud serves clients around the world.

About FirstCape

FirstCape is a group of leading wealth management and asset management companies. Its mission is to help its clients achieve their financial goals and aspirations by growing and protecting their wealth.

The companies that make up the FirstCape Group are JBWere New Zealand, Jarden Wealth, Harbour Asset Management and BNZ Investment Services Limited (the issuer and manager of all wealth products distributed by BNZ including the BNZ KiwiSaver Scheme).

Together its constituent businesses are responsible for more than $50bn in funds under management and advice. It has 14 offices located across New Zealand and more than 120 financial advisers.

Contacts

InvestCloud Media Inquiries

