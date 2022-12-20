Inversion6 CTO Christopher Prewitt Named a Crain’s Cleveland Notable Executive in Technology

Cybersecurity visionary leader honored for accomplishments, contributions to community and mentorship

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inversion6, a best-in-class cyber security services company, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Christopher Prewitt, has been named a Crain’s Cleveland Notable Executive in Technology. This prestigious inaugural distinction recognizes top Cleveland-area executives in technology for their success and accomplishments, as well as contributions to their community and mentorship.





Over the past 20-plus years, Prewitt has acquired extensive experience in end-to-end planning and execution of robust, large-scale security, privacy, compliance, and risk management systems/solutions in Fortune 500 and 1000 environments, supported by strong customer service and technical issue resolution. He excels in designing and optimizing cutting-edge enterprise security systems and data center architectures.

“We’re so proud that Christopher has been recognized for this prestigious honor,” said John Tookman, Inversion6 Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President. “He is a fantastic cross-functional leader who has helped take Inversion6 to the next level. We join Crain’s and the Cleveland technology community in congratulating him on this well-deserved honor.”

The Notable Executives in Technology special editorial feature ran in the Crain’s Cleveland December 19 print issue and online.

Founded more than 30 years ago in Cleveland, Inversion6 has been helping clients build strong technological foundations, grow their businesses and feel secure with their IT solutions for decades.

Today, the firm’s key offerings focus on three areas:

Managed Security Services: Inversion6’s SOC (Security Operations Center) is made up of on-shore, badged employees and operates and monitors a suite of best-in-class enterprise-grade solutions 24/7/365. Offerings include:

Managed EDR/MDR

Managed Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Managed Deception Technology

Managed Network Detection

Managed Autonomous Penetration Testing

Managed Orchestration & Workflow

CISO Services: Inversion6 offers a highly experienced CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) team with decades of real-world enterprise-grade security expertise across multiple verticals. Rather than operating as consultants at arms-length, Inversion6’s CISOs function as an integrated and ongoing part of a customer’s team. They own and solve real world security problems and ensure that security strategy is aligned with the customer’s actual business goals.

Technology Solutions: The Company’s team of experts has built strong partnerships with leading security, network and storage providers and they work with customers to identify, investigate and recommend solutions to fit the specific needs of their customers.

The company recently rebranded from MRK Technologies to Inversion6. The company’s recent rebrand came in response to accelerated company growth and the expansion of its talented team and service offerings. Its new name and brand identity now aligns with the organization’s inverted thinking model and its growing presence across the United States.

To learn more, visit www.inversion6.com.

About Inversion6

Inversion6 is a cyber security IT company offering a full suite of information security services and solutions that help define cyber security strategy, identify and remediate threats and risks, select and deploy the right technology, and prepare and protect from malicious attacks. From CISOs to a full service MSSP, Inversion6 protects business at every level. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com