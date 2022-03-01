InVeris Training Solutions to Highlight Virtual Training and Live-Fire Systems at Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 Show

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InVeris Training Solutions (booth #3023T) will display an array of live-fire and virtual training capabilities at the 17th Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition and Conference at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, March 28-31.

InVeris will demonstrate the FATS® 100MIL virtual training system at DSA. The FATS 100MIL is a major expansion in weapons training capability with 3D marksmanship, enhanced weapons diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training.

“The technologies we’re highlighting at DSA definitively show that no matter what your training need is, InVeris has the solution for you,” said InVeris Chief Executive Officer Al Weggeman. “InVeris can help solve your greatest training challenges, whether you need best-in-class live-fire range equipment, or the world’s most trusted and fielded simulation systems.”

At DSA, InVeris will feature its industry-leading shooting range equipment, including a Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) with a LOMAH (location of miss and hit) and QuikTurn™ 360 turning target.

To speak with an InVeris representative during DSA, visit booth #3023T or schedule an appointment at https://www.inveristraining.com/request-a-meeting.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions provides cutting-edge training solutions for militaries, law enforcement agencies and commercial range owners around the world. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.

