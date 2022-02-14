InVeris Training Solutions to Highlight Augmented-Reality Training and Live-Fire Range Systems at World Defense Show 2022

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InVeris Training Solutions (booth #M7) will showcase its newest training technology SRCE™ (See | Rehearse | Collectively Experience or “Source”) at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6-9. Debuting in late 2021, SRCE is the world’s first and only augmented reality-based training simulator, providing groundbreaking mission rehearsal for militaries and law enforcement. In addition to SRCE, InVeris will also be displaying a full array of live-fire range offerings.

“Augmented reality enables us to combine virtual training in real-world locations,” said InVeris Chief Executive Officer Al Weggeman. “SRCE provides mission readiness training to global defense forces that is totally lifelike, seamless and customizable. Live-fire training is equally important, and our comprehensive selection of shooting range equipment underscores why InVeris has been a leader in the live-fire space for over 95 years.”

At World Defense Show, InVeris will feature its industry-leading shooting range equipment, including the XWT wireless target carrier, GranTrap™ rubber bullet trap, as well as a Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) with a LOMAH (location of miss and hit).

To speak with an InVeris representative during World Defense Show, visit booth #M7 or schedule an appointment at https://www.inveristraining.com/request-a-meeting.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions provides cutting-edge training solutions for militaries, law enforcement agencies and commercial range owners around the world. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.

Contacts

Michelle Henderson



Director of Marketing



InVeris Training Solutions



+1-678-288-1090



michelle.henderson@inveristraining.com