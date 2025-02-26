Inventor of Diffusion Technology Underlying Sora and Midjourney Launches Inception to Bring Advanced Reasoning AI Everywhere, from Wearables to Data Centers

Breakthrough reduces AI computational costs by 90%, enabling widespread deployment of advanced reasoning AI from the cloud to personal devices.

Built by top AI researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and Cornell who developed foundational ML technologies including the algorithms that power Midjourney and Sora.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inception today introduced the first-ever commercial-scale diffusion-based large language models (dLLMs), a new approach to AI that significantly improves models’ speed, efficiency, and capabilities. Stemming from research at Stanford, Inception’s dLLMs achieve up to 10x faster inference speeds and 10x lower inference costs while unlocking advanced capabilities in reasoning, controllable generation, and multi-modal data analysis. Inception’s technology enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents and real-time decision-making systems at scale, setting a new standard for AI performance.

Artificial Analysis, an independent AI measurement firm, has benchmarked Inception’s dLLMs at speeds 10x faster than leading speed-optimized models like GPT-4o mini and Claude 3.5 Haiku. Indeed, Inception’s models achieve speeds previously attainable only with specialized hardware. On Copilot Arena, an LLM performance leaderboard, developers rate Inception's model ahead of frontier closed-source models including GPT-4o.

Unlike traditional models that generate text sequentially, Inception's diffusion-based approach—the same technology behind today's most advanced AI systems like Midjourney for images and OpenAI’s Sora for video generation—simultaneously generates entire blocks of text. Think of it like watching an image gradually sharpen into detail rather than appearing one pixel at a time. This parallel processing enables faster, more efficient generation and more precise control over output quality.

The efficiency of diffusion models opens up possibilities for advanced reasoning, which currently requires minutes of computational "thought." It can power agentic applications in fields ranging from code generation to customer support by enabling agents that can plan and iterate while maintaining a responsive user experience. Advanced reasoning models can now deliver answers on the spot, unlocking their full potential for developers and enterprises alike. Similarly, Inception’s speed transforms code auto-complete tools, eliminating frustrating delays and making them seamless and intuitive. The efficiency of diffusion models means that they run quickly even on edge computing devices, bringing AI from data centers to consumer devices.

"AI today is limited because the core algorithm underlying generation is very inefficient, which makes scaling the most powerful models to real-world applications challenging," says Inception CEO and Stanford Professor Stefano Ermon. "Just as Deepseek identified ways of reducing the costs of model training, we have developed approaches to make model inference vastly more efficient and accessible.”

dLLMs’ benefits are not limited to speed and cost savings. Inception’s roadmap includes launching models with several other technological advantages provided by diffusion modeling:

dLLMs can provide advanced reasoning capabilities by leveraging their built-in error correction mechanisms to fix mistakes and hallucinations.

dLLMs can provide a unified framework for processing multimodal data, making them more performant on multimodal tasks.

dLLMs can deliver control over output structure, making them ideal for function calling and structured data generation.

Inception was founded by professors from Stanford, UCLA, and Cornell—pioneers in diffusion modeling and cornerstone AI technologies, including flash attention, decision transformers, and direct preference optimization. The company’s engineering team includes veterans from DeepMind, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, and NVIDIA.

The company is recruiting researchers and engineers with experience in LLM optimization and deployment. Explore career opportunities at https://jobs.gem.com/inception-ai.

Inception's dLLMs are now available for hands-on exploration. Access Inception’s first models at this playground. Also, sign up to get early access to upcoming model releases.

For enterprises looking to integrate Inception’s technology, its dLLMs are available via an API and through on-premise deployment. Fine-tuning support is provided. Contact the company at sales@inceptionlabs.ai to explore partnership opportunities and bring the next generation of AI to your applications.

Visit http://inceptionlabs.ai to get started.

