Inveniam Announces Board of Directors and Assets on Platform Milestone

Formulation of 10-strong board including the Mayor of Miami will help steward Inveniam as it passes $5 billion in assets on the Inveniam.io platform

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc, a fintech company bringing transparency to data-rich private market assets, announced today the makeup of its board of directors and the surpassing of $5 billion in assets on its platform (AOP). The new board, whose term will begin in January 2022, is composed of leaders in technology, regulation, real estate, financial services, and venture capital. Inveniam’s 10-person board of directors will inform Inveniam’s strategic vision as it continues to scale.

Inveniam’s new Board of Directors is comprised of:

The Honorable Francis X. Suarez, 33rd Mayor of Miami

Tara Stacom, Executive Vice Chairman, Cushman & Wakefield

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO, Apex Group

Joel Padowitz, Founder and CEO, Palladium Capital Group

Max Hooper, Managing Director, Global Blockchain Ventures

Joe Lieberman, Managing Director, K20 Fund

Patrick O’Meara, Chairman and CEO, Inveniam

Patrick J. Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, Inveniam

Robert G. Yablunsky, Executive Vice President, Inveniam

“I’ve witnessed numerous commercial real estate and private markets cycles. After years of lagging behind other sectors, technological advancement is finally at the forefront,” said Tara Stacom, Executive Vice Chair, Cushman & Wakefield. “Real estate is a $300 trillion-plus addressable market suffering from virtually the same data processing, transactional, and valuation issues that have challenged the industry for decades. Inveniam offers innovative solutions to help solve those very problems.”

“As financial conditions continue to drive interest in private market investment, our board members who are globally recognized leaders in real estate, fund administration, financial markets, and technology will assist us as we grow and continue to build the technology that not only solves private market pain points but will be a catalyst for dramatically growing those markets,” said Pat O’Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam.

The announcement of the board comes as Inveniam surpasses $5 billion in AOP.

Inveniam.io creates trusted, on demand, owner-controlled access to private market data. Owners of, investors in, and service providers for private market assets all benefit from the data provenance provided by the platform, which improves comparative analytics, pricing, credit, and risk assessment, while facilitating real-time transactions.

About Inveniam:

Inveniam is a fintech company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in New York City and Novi, MI. Founded in 2017, Inveniam has built Inveniam.io, a powerful technology platform that utilizes big data, AI and blockchain technology to provide not only surety of data, but high-functioning use of that data in a distributed data ecosystem. Through Inveniam’s platform, users can obtain real-time pricing of private, infrequently traded assets, accelerate diligence, accurately price assets, and identify buyers for those assets. Inveniam’s platform credentials data to commute trust throughout the global financial system. Inveniam holds numerous patents pertaining to the ingestion of data into smart contracts.

