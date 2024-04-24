Invenco by GVR, A Vontier Company, Opens State-Of-The-Art Engineering Center for 250 Employees in Bengaluru, India

Center will be hub of innovation in the convenience retail technology space

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, announces the opening of a state-of-the-art engineering office for Invenco by GVR in Bengaluru, India this month.









The cutting-edge facility becomes the central hub for Invenco by GVR’s core functions, including engineering, IT services and data analytics. This technology center will provide hardware- and software-based technical solutions to the group and house a team of 250 highly skilled professionals. This investment signals an ongoing commitment to convenience retail, an industry changing rapidly around the globe.

“Setting up our new hub in Bengaluru is a major step forward in our mission to become the go-to operating system for convenience retail. This new space empowers our team to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industry for our global clientele,” said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to meet customer needs better than anyone else with the integrated solutions we offer,” said Mark Morelli, President and CEO, Vontier. “With India’s innovation, talent and world-class educational institutions, this center is the perfect location to further advance our capabilities for customers.”

The Bengaluru office positions Invenco by GVR to deliver unparalleled value to clients not just across India, but around the globe. The company’s other strategic technology centers are located at Houston, USA; Auckland, New Zealand; Tel Aviv, Israel; Florence, Italy; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

Contacts

Martin Hanna, VP Communications



comms@vontier.com