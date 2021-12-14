Invaluable Announces the Acquisition of Artmyn

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art and collectibles auctions, purchases Artmyn to further its investment in delivering digital experiences for the physical art world.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for premier auction houses selling fine and decorative arts and collectibles, announces the acquisition of Swiss technology company Artmyn, the leader in digital authentication and unique, immersive digital experiences for collectors of fine art.

The integration of Artmyn technology with the Invaluable suite of services will allow auction houses to provide collectors with a compelling way to document, authenticate, enjoy, and share physical art and collectibles, while also accessing blockchain and NFT technology and the digital metaverse. Over the next year, Invaluable will bring the Artmyn scanning capabilities within proximity of auction houses and collectors in leading global art centers, including New York, London, and Paris, making it easy to translate physical artwork to the digital world.

The Invaluable acquisition of Artmyn is a significant investment in the high-growth digital transformation of the art and collectibles markets including collection, authentication, finance, and insurance. With digital authentication of physical goods seeing rapid adoption and over $2.5B in NFT sales in the first half of 2021, there is exploding demand for Artmyn solutions.

Invaluable CEO Adam Kirsch remarks, “Artmyn is the fifth acquisition for Invaluable and its first in pursuit of art and the blockchain. Artmyn technology is the premier solution for authenticating artworks and delivering unique digital representations of physical artwork and NFTs. We are thrilled to welcome the Artmyn team and technology to the Invaluable family and to our network of auction houses and collectors around the world.”

Artmyn revolutionized the online art viewing experience with its cutting-edge, patented scanner and technology, allowing art to be viewed at nanometer resolution across a range of light frequencies— including visible, ultraviolet, and infrared—on any device. This proprietary solution has dramatically changed how art is experienced, bought, and sold at auction, increasing transparency and buyer confidence as well as providing a new level of experiencing and sharing art.

Artmyn co-founder and CEO Alexandre Catsicas said, “Our vision when building Artmyn was to bring this unique physical to digital technology to auction houses, collectors and cultural institutions across the globe. We are excited to continue our mission as part of the Invaluable family and for the growth opportunities that this partnership affords.”

About Invaluable

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in U.K., France and Australia, Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for estate, fine and decorative arts and collectibles auctions. Invaluable enables more than 4 million collectors around the globe to discover and acquire the objects they love, with confidence and convenience, from over 5,000 of the world’s premier traditional auction houses.

Invaluable solutions help auction houses manage and market their auctions online. For more than twenty years, its innovations have addressed the technology, marketing and research needs of some of the most successful brands in the global auction industry, including Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Bonhams, Artcurial and Tajan, to name a few of the thousands of auction houses served.

For more information, visit https://www.Invaluable.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About ARTMYN

Created at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Artmyn develops technological tools that revolutionize the visualization of works of art on screen. It also facilitates their promotion and ensures their security.

Using its new generation of scanners and algorithms, Artmyn extracts the unique characteristics of a work of art – its “DNA” – under different light sources and secures this information into its Biometric Art Passport. It also generates immersive films and interactive 5D images that can be interacted with from any screen, anywhere in the world.

Together with recognized expert restorers, Artmyn has created algorithmic tools to precisely follow the evolution of the state of conservation of works of art, as well as a new generation of e-Catalogs and digital condition reports.

For more information, visit https://www.artmyn.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

