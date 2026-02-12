Intuit to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, announced today it will hold its annual Investor Day on September 17, 2026 at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA. The half-day event will include presentations from senior company leaders and can be viewed live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

