Intuit Reports Strong First Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Operating Income and Earnings Per Share Guidance

Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 38 percent, 19 percent excluding Mailchimp

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended October 31.

“ We had a strong first quarter as we innovated and delivered on our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform powering prosperity for consumers and small businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “ We continue to see proof that the benefits of our financial technology platform are more mission-critical than ever to our customers in an uncertain macro environment.”

“ While we are pleased with first quarter results, we shared earlier this month that Credit Karma experienced continuing deterioration across all verticals in the last few weeks of the first quarter. Despite this impact to Credit Karma, we are reiterating operating income and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2023,” said Michelle Clatterbuck, Intuit’s chief financial officer.

Financial Highlights

For the first quarter, Intuit:

Grew total revenue to $2.6 billion, up 29 percent, including 13 points from the addition of Mailchimp.

Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 38 percent to $2.0 billion. Excluding Mailchimp revenue of $264 million, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew 19 percent.

Grew Online Ecosystem revenue 60 percent to $1.3 billion. Excluding Mailchimp, Online Ecosystem revenue grew 28 percent.

Increased Credit Karma revenue 2 percent to $425 million.

Grew Consumer Group revenue to $150 million, up from $120 million the prior year.

Increased ProTax Group revenue to $34 million, up from $26 million the prior year.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of First-quarter Results

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1



FY23 Q1



FY22 Change Q1



FY23 Q1



FY22 Change Revenue $2,597 $2,007 29% $2,597 $2,007 29% Operating Income $76 $195 (61)% $662 $555 19% Earnings Per Share $0.14 $0.82 (83)% $1.66 $1.53 8%

Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Business Segment Results

Small Business and Self-Employed Group

QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue grew 29 percent in the quarter, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices, and mix-shift.

Online Services revenue grew to $681 million, up 109 percent, driven by the addition of Mailchimp, and growth in QuickBooks Online payroll and QuickBooks Online payments. Excluding Mailchimp revenue of $264 million, online services revenue grew 28 percent.

Total international online revenue grew 172 percent on a constant currency basis, and 19 percent excluding Mailchimp.

Credit Karma

Credit Karma revenue growth in the quarter was driven by credit cards, offset by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance and auto loans.

Capital Allocation Summary

In the first quarter the company:

Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $2.7 billion and $7.0 billion in debt as of October 31, 2022.

Repurchased $519 million of shares, with $3.0 billion remaining on the company’s share repurchase authorization.

Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable January 18, 2023. This represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2023, Intuit updated revenue guidance and reiterated GAAP and non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share guidance. The company now expects:

Revenue of $14.035 billion to $14.250 billion, growth of approximately 10 to 12 percent, down from previous guidance of growth of approximately 14 to 16 percent.

GAAP operating income of $2.794 billion to $2.899 billion, growth of approximately 9 to 13 percent.

Non-GAAP operating income of $5.258 billion to $5.363 billion, growth of approximately 17 to 19 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.92 to $7.22, a decline of approximately 5 to 1 percent.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.59 to $13.89, growth of approximately 15 to 17 percent.

The company also reiterated segment revenue guidance for its Small Business and Self-Employed Group, Consumer Group, and ProTax Group, and updated segment revenue guidance for Credit Karma. For fiscal 2023, the company now expects:

Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 19 to 20 percent.

Consumer Group: growth of 9 to 10 percent.

ProTax Group: growth of 3 percent.

Credit Karma: a decline of 15 to 10 percent, down from previous guidance of growth of 10 to 15 percent.

Intuit announced guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ends January 31. The company expects:

Revenue to grow approximately 8 to 9 percent.

GAAP loss per share of $0.29 to $0.23.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.41 to $1.45.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit’s website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business, segments and products; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2023 and beyond; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; Intuit’s corporate tax rate; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; and the impact of acquisitions and other strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; our cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our products (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; litigation in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Fiscal 2023 full-year and Q2 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A INTUIT INC. GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 Net revenue: Product $ 427 $ 397 Service and other 2,170 1,610 Total net revenue 2,597 2,007 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 15 15 Cost of service and other revenue 620 387 Amortization of acquired technology 41 15 Selling and marketing 795 550 Research and development 625 530 General and administrative 304 262 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 53 Total costs and expenses [A] 2,521 1,812 Operating income 76 195 Interest expense (49 ) (7 ) Interest and other income, net 5 50 Income before income taxes 32 238 Income tax (benefit) provision [B] (8 ) 10 Net income $ 40 $ 228 Basic net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.84 Shares used in basic per share calculations 281 273 Diluted net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.82 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 284 277 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.68 See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC. NOTES TO TABLE A [A] The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.

Three Months Ended (in millions) October 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 Cost of revenue $ 86 $ 27 Selling and marketing 106 64 Research and development 136 109 General and administrative 94 80 Total share-based compensation expense $ 422 $ 280

[B] We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period. We recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $7 million and $47 million in our provision for income taxes for the three months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We recorded an $8 million tax benefit on a pretax income of $32 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits including those mentioned above, our effective tax rate was approximately 25%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. Our effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was approximately 4%. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits including those mentioned above, our effective tax rate was 25%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.

TABLE B1 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year to Date GAAP operating income (loss) $ 76 $ — $ — $ — $ 76 Amortization of acquired technology 41 — — — 41 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 — — — 121 Professional fees for business combinations 2 — — — 2 Share-based compensation expense 422 — — — 422 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 662 $ — $ — $ — $ 662 GAAP net income (loss) $ 40 $ — $ — $ — $ 40 Amortization of acquired technology 41 — — — 41 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 — — — 121 Professional fees for business combinations 2 — — — 2 Share-based compensation expense 422 — — — 422 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments — — — — — Income tax effects and adjustments [A] (156 ) — — — (156 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 470 $ — $ — $ — $ 470 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.14 Amortization of acquired technology 0.14 — — — 0.14 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.43 — — — 0.43 Professional fees for business combinations 0.01 — — — 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 1.49 — — — 1.49 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments — — — — — Income tax effects and adjustments [A] (0.55 ) — — — (0.55 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.66 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.66 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 284 — — — 284 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 284 — — — 284

[A] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and period-specific GAAP items related to share-based compensation tax benefits.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 195 $ 56 $ 2,395 $ (75 ) $ 2,571 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 555 $ 612 $ 2,904 $ 433 $ 4,504 GAAP net income (loss) $ 228 $ 100 $ 1,794 $ (56 ) $ 2,066 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (42 ) — (7 ) — (49 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (123 ) (210 ) (111 ) (141 ) (585 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 423 $ 446 $ 2,185 $ 311 $ 3,365 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.82 $ 0.35 $ 6.28 $ (0.20 ) $ 7.28 Amortization of acquired technology 0.06 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.49 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.19 0.42 0.42 0.43 1.46 Professional fees for business combinations 0.04 0.20 — — 0.24 Share-based compensation expense 1.01 1.17 1.21 1.22 4.61 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (0.15 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.17 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (0.44 ) (0.73 ) (0.39 ) (0.50 ) (2.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ 1.55 $ 7.65 $ 1.10 $ 11.85 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 282 284 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 284 284

[A] During the three months ended October 31, 2021, we recognized $39 million of net gains on other long-term investments. [B] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C INTUIT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 31,

2022 July 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,125 $ 2,796 Investments 599 485 Accounts receivable, net 384 446 Notes receivable 566 509 Income taxes receivable 88 93 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 324 287 Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers 4,086 4,616 Funds receivable and amounts held for customers 468 431 Total current assets 4,554 5,047 Long-term investments 98 98 Property and equipment, net 926 888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 535 549 Goodwill 13,732 13,736 Acquired intangible assets, net 6,899 7,061 Long-term deferred income taxes 10 11 Other assets 331 344 Total assets $ 27,085 $ 27,734 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 499 $ 499 Accounts payable 670 737 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 401 576 Deferred revenue 698 808 Other current liabilities 589 579 Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers 2,857 3,199 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 468 431 Total current liabilities 3,325 3,630 Long-term debt 6,486 6,415 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 588 619 Operating lease liabilities 530 542 Other long-term obligations 89 87 Total liabilities 11,018 11,293 Stockholders’ equity 16,067 16,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,085 $ 27,734

TABLE D INTUIT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40 $ 228 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 47 45 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 162 69 Non-cash operating lease cost 23 18 Share-based compensation expense 422 280 Deferred income taxes (28 ) (16 ) Other 11 (35 ) Total adjustments 637 361 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 62 (21 ) Income taxes receivable 6 11 Prepaid expenses and other assets (35 ) (31 ) Accounts payable (71 ) (107 ) Accrued compensation and related liabilities (175 ) (212 ) Deferred revenue (111 ) (86 ) Operating lease liabilities (18 ) (18 ) Other liabilities (7 ) 20 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (349 ) (444 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 328 145 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments (256 ) (257 ) Sales of corporate and customer fund investments 44 1,053 Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments 90 123 Purchases of property and equipment (77 ) (42 ) Originations and purchases of term loans to small businesses (314 ) (125 ) Principal repayments of term loans from small businesses 244 72 Other 13 (28 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (256 ) 796 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under secured revolving credit facility 70 2 Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans 60 55 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (125 ) (167 ) Cash paid for purchases of treasury stock (510 ) (335 ) Dividends and dividend rights paid (222 ) (190 ) Net change in funds receivable and funds payable and amounts due to customers (186 ) (151 ) Net cash used in financing activities (913 ) (786 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (16 ) (2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (857 ) 153 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,997 2,819 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,140 $ 2,972 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total amounts reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,125 $ 2,864 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds receivable and amounts held for customers 15 108 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,140 $ 2,972

