Intuit Launches New AI-Powered Construction Edition for Intuit Enterprise Suite

Powerful AI-native ERP solution for mid-market businesses streamlines workflows and improves profitability and cash flow for $2T construction industry

Purpose-built for the unique needs of the construction industry, new end-to-end solution manages complex operations across projects, teams, and entities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, today announced the launch of a new construction edition for Intuit Enterprise Suite, an AI-native, end-to-end ERP built specifically for the complex realities of the $2 trillion construction industry. Purpose-built for mid-market construction businesses, the new solution brings project, financial, and operational workflows together in one place, helping customers streamline operations, improve cash flow, and deliver real-time visibility into performance to drive profitable growth at scale. These new construction capabilities are also available as a module for Intuit QuickBooks Online Advanced customers.

Across industries, Intuit Enterprise Suite is already helping businesses run the way they actually operate, with customizable, industry-specific KPIs and dashboards for field services, healthcare, nonprofit, and manufacturing. Building on that foundation, Intuit Enterprise Suite construction edition is Intuit’s first industry-specific ERP and a major acceleration in a broader strategy to deliver deeper, end-to-end solutions tailored to the unique workflows of each industry.

“Construction businesses are naturally complex, with dozens of projects to track and ensure their profitability, rising material costs to monitor, and limited visibility into overall business and multi-entity performance,” said Ashley Still, EVP and GM, Mid-Market, at Intuit. “Data is siloed and trends are difficult to spot. That’s why we’re investing heavily in industry solutions, starting with construction, so these businesses can benefit from our powerful, AI-native, ERP solution that automates workflows, delivers data insights and trends, and manages all aspects of a project, from proposal to payment, driving faster deal closure and accelerating growth.”

Redefining Mid-Market ERP for Construction

Construction is a $2 trillion industry often burdened by disconnected systems, manual processes, and limited financial visibility across projects and entities. Yet, 93% of construction industry leaders believe technology can significantly increase productivity and reduce rising cost impacts, according to a recent Intuit report on construction’s toughest challenges.

Unlike other ERP systems retrofitted for vertical use, the construction edition for Intuit Enterprise Suite is purpose-built to reflect how construction businesses actually work. Combined with the AI-native capabilities of Intuit Enterprise Suite, it addresses these challenges and meets the needs of construction finance leaders head-on: unifying workflows, automating key processes, and delivering AI-driven insights that help businesses operate with greater speed, accuracy, and control. It also includes all the robust ERP capabilities within Intuit Enterprise Suite required by modern finance teams, including AI-driven insights and multi-entity dashboards.

“If you don’t understand your business, you are flying blind; you are haphazard, hoping some luck will catch you. Intuit Enterprise Suite is what will give you that foundation to understand your business,” said Chad Shaules, CEO, Cornerstone Development Company.

“Scaling mid-market companies need a robust financial technology platform that keeps up with the growing complexities of running a business,” said Jordan Fladell, Partner, Managing Director, Technology Advisory Services, Aprio. “Intuit Enterprise Suite brings together financial, operational, and project data in one AI-native platform, and the new construction edition delivers real value for industries with complex, multi-entity operations.”

With Intuit Enterprise Suite construction edition, businesses have access to:

Project Management Agent: Stay on top of cash flow, profitability, and effective project management in one place, planning and tracking budgets and progress against project phases.

Stay on top of cash flow, profitability, and effective project management in one place, planning and tracking budgets and progress against project phases. Project budgets enhancements: Control costs, keep projects on track, and protect margins with a simplified budget setup, real-time AI-powered insights, and more comprehensive project budget reporting.

Control costs, keep projects on track, and protect margins with a simplified budget setup, real-time AI-powered insights, and more comprehensive project budget reporting. Proposals: Win more bids, create proposals from estimates or vice versa, and build a customized proposal document with integrated e-signatures using a proposal document builder.

Win more bids, create proposals from estimates or vice versa, and build a customized proposal document with integrated e-signatures using a proposal document builder. Cost groups: Plan and track project costs for better job costing and project profitability tracking by designating industry-standard cost groups, including labor, materials, equipment, and subcontractors, tracking cost groups across budgets, expenses, POs, and bills.

Plan and track project costs for better job costing and project profitability tracking by designating industry-standard cost groups, including labor, materials, equipment, and subcontractors, tracking cost groups across budgets, expenses, POs, and bills. AIA-style invoicing: Track the total contract value on estimate, invoiced to date, invoice amount, and remaining balance at the phase level.

Darla Hennessey, controller at Lallier Construction, said her team “loves the project profitability report. It has a lot of really great information, such as knowing the total outstanding bills and being able to look into the details.”

Expanding Powerful AI-Native Capabilities Across Intuit Enterprise Suite

Alongside the launch of industry-specific construction capabilities, Intuit announced a wave of new Intuit Enterprise Suite innovations, including new workflow automation enhancements and AI experiences, helping mid-market businesses unify data and gain deeper insights into performance to drive growth, including:

Expanded Sales Tax Agent: Early access availability of Sales Tax Agent now also includes a new filing pre-check tool that automatically scans for mismatches between Profit & Loss (P&L) and Sales Tax Liability (STL) reports.

Early access of Sales Tax Agent now also includes a new filing pre-check that automatically scans for mismatches between Profit & Loss (P&L) and Sales Tax Liability (STL) reports. Modernized Business Intelligence: Enhanced reporting, new custom KPIs, and more robust dashboards improve performance monitoring and drive faster decisions.

Enhanced reporting, new custom KPIs, and more robust dashboards improve performance monitoring and drive faster decisions. Advanced Third-party Integrations: Deeper integrations allow third-party app data to flow seamlessly, powering KPIs and dashboards with richer insights that result in more-informed decision making.

Deeper integrations allow third-party data to flow seamlessly, powering KPIs and dashboards with richer insights that result in more-informed decision making. Improved Migration Tools: Updated tools simplify and streamline the transition from QuickBooks Desktop to Intuit Enterprise Suite.

The new construction capabilities are currently available in beta for Intuit Enterprise Suite customers in the construction industry at no additional cost and are generally available as a paid add-on for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers. More details about all the new Intuit Enterprise Suite capabilities, including those specifically for construction businesses, are here.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.

Features in beta are subject to change or discontinue at any time, and Intuit may introduce fees or other pricing requirements for such features in the future.

Kim Amsbaugh, Kim_Amsbaugh@intuit.com