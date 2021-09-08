Home Business Wire Intuit Executive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire

Intuit Executive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, September 14.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. PDT/1:50 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Culdesac Tempe Announces First-of-its-Kind Mobility Program to Make Car-Free Living a Reality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Residents of Culdesac Tempe will have access to a menu of transportation options through real estate developer's mobility partnerships,...
Continua a leggere

Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features enable PR teams to view, compile and share print content mentioning their brand, client or any other...
Continua a leggere

Blade Air Mobility to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLDE), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Culdesac Tempe Announces First-of-its-Kind Mobility Program to Make Car-Free Living a Reality

Business Wire