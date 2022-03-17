Home Business Wire Intuit Executive Alex Chriss to Present at Wolfe Research Virtual Conference
Business Wire

Intuit Executive Alex Chriss to Present at Wolfe Research Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

The presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Will host business update call to review financial results, company strategy, operational KPIs and provide an outlook for 2022 MANCHESTER,...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Host LEC2 TechWebs Trainings on Low Power FPGA Design Technology with Edge AI and Vision Implementations

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #Arrow--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice Education Competence Center...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Double Digit Revenue Growth and Net Loss Improvement of 25% for the quarter Nebula Revenue Growth of 38% for the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022

Business Wire