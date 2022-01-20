Intuit Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, will hold its virtual annual stockholder meeting on Thursday, January 20 at 8 a.m. Pacific time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time).

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, will review the company’s fiscal year 2021 results and discuss the company’s strategy for growth.

The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

