Intuit Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will hold its annual stockholder meeting virtually on Thursday, January 19 at 8 AM Pacific time (11:00 AM Eastern time).

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, will review the company’s fiscal year 2022 results and discuss the company’s strategy for growth.

The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

