<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Intuit Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting
Business Wire

Intuit Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will hold its annual stockholder meeting virtually on Thursday, January 19 at 8 AM Pacific time (11:00 AM Eastern time).

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, will review the company’s fiscal year 2022 results and discuss the company’s strategy for growth.

The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith

Intuit Inc.

408-839-6028

abby_smith@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Chiplet Summit Promotes Higher Design Productivity at Leading-Edge Nodes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chiplets Help Designers Reduce Time-to-Market SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chipletsummit--Chiplet Summit, to be held January 24-26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton San...
Continua a leggere

Predicta’s AI Compares Sentiment of Professional EV Reviewers vs. EV Owners

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a comparison of professional EV reviews to EV owner reviews Predicta’s AI (www.predicta.com/blog) peers into the difference...
Continua a leggere

Mobeus and Oblon Collaborate on a Non-Headset Genre of Virtual Reality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mobeus, in collaboration with Oblon, has filed a portfolio of patent applications with the USPTO that will enable a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chiplet Summit Promotes Higher Design Productivity at Leading-Edge Nodes

Business Wire