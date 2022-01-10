Introducing Zero100, a New Community for Operations Leaders and Their Teams, Exploring the Intersection of Supply Chain and Technology in the Climate Era

Zero100 is bringing together leaders to advance zero percent carbon and 100 percent digital supply chains

Zero100 is co-founded by ex-Amazon, SCM World, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft, Dell & Deloitte leaders and backed by personal investments from notable individuals including Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zero100 today announced the launch of a new community-based education and research platform to connect, inform and inspire a new generation of leaders inventing Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chains. Founding Members of Zero100 are pioneers in their industries, bound by a shared purpose to re-imagine the production, distribution and consumption of physical goods around the world and a shared responsibility to collectively redefine how supply chain professionals will shape that future. Leading consumer, industrial and tech brands including, Unilever, Google, Deliveroo, The Kroger Company, SC Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, New Balance, Schneider Electric, The ODP Corporation, Kinaxis, Blume and Mondelez International are already onboard.

Through Zero100, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officers and their teams access a vibrant, curated collection of livestream and asynchronous content with learning programs and community connections, underpinned by data-driven research, to engage employees, and accelerate progress on critical digital and ESG initiatives. “We have tremendous opportunity to positively impact our planet, people and communities if we collectively channel our energy towards the intersection of supply chain, digitization and sustainability,” said Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, The Estée Lauder Companies. “As a values-driven organization, with a complex global Supply Chain formed by talented and passionate people, The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to be a founding member of Zero100 and we wholeheartedly believe in the Zero Carbon, 100% Digital rallying cry.” Annette Clayton, Schneider Electric’s North America CEO & President added: “Designing supply chains that deliver breakthrough customer experiences but also make a positive environmental and societal contribution requires exactly the kind of cross-functional and cross-industry collaboration that the Zero100 community uniquely enables.”

“We’ve observed an odd dichotomy,” says Olly Sloboda, Co-Founder and CEO of Zero100. “On the one hand, the scope, importance and pace of change in global supply chains has never been greater; yet the body of research, benchmarking and post-university education system that supports the profession remains relatively unchanged for decades. Our mission at Zero100 is to level-up the profession; to close the gap between the urgent and complex challenge of building Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chains and to radically modernize the information leaders in the field can access in order to move faster.”

Zero100 is backed by personal investment from Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, alongside a small handful of other carefully selected investors. “There’s never been a better time to be a supply chain professional and building in this area over the last 20+ years has been incredibly rewarding. Zero100 and its mission to develop future supply chain leaders with a vision of 100% digital and zero carbon is near and dear to my heart, and I’m incredibly supportive to help advance a field that means so much to me,” said Clark.

“A community is smarter than any individual—and we’re grateful for the vote of confidence from our founding members and investors. We’re excited about the connective tissue already developed among members on the Zero Carbon, 100% Digital journey and look forward to working together to make it a reality,” added Sloboda.

For more information, visit www.zero100.com or email hello@zero100.com. For Press enquiries press@zero100.com

Follow Zero100 on Linkedin and Twitter

Contacts

Caris Grant



press@zero100.com

caris.grant@zero100.com