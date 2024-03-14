Introducing the Next-Generation Blink Mini 2 — A New Compact Plug-In Camera That Works Both Indoors and Outdoors

Blink’s newest camera features computer vision-enabled smart notifications including Person Detection, a built-in LED spotlight with night view in color, wider field of view, and enhanced image quality—all packaged in a new compact design

Blink Mini 2 starts at just $39.99 for indoor use only, and $49.98 for outdoor use when bundled with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blink, an Amazon company, today announced the next-generation Blink Mini 2. The new Blink camera packs a punch in a compact, weather-resistant design that can now be used indoors or outdoors with the purchase of the new Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter (sold as part of a bundle or separately). Blink Mini 2 offers enhanced image quality with improved low light performance, a wider field of view, and a built-in LED spotlight for night view in color. Powered by the company’s custom-built chip, Blink Mini 2 utilizes on-device computer vision (CV) to support smart notifications, including person detection, which is available with a Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).









“It is clear customers love Blink—in fact, the Blink business has grown 5x over the last four years,” said Liz Hamren, chief executive officer at Blink. “We are building on this momentum with the addition of Mini 2 to Blink’s affordable and easy-to-use suite of devices. Mini 2 was rebuilt from the inside out, keeping everything customers expect from Blink while adding even more utility through features like person detection, all at an incredible price point.”

Affordable Home Security with Premium Features Powered by Blink’s Custom-Built Chip

At the core of Blink Mini 2 is the company’s custom chip, designed to provide customers premium devices at an affordable price point. Blink’s chip supports many of Mini 2’s core features, including the addition of CV-enabled person detection (Blink Subscription Plan required). With smart notifications and person detection, customers can receive alerts only when a person is detected versus an animal or object.

Blink Mini’s Compact Design Gets a Sleek Refresh

Customers love the compact design and ease of use that Blink Mini offers. Blink Mini 2 maintains the same size, while packing an even bigger punch with an LED spotlight enabling night view in color, a wider field of view, and improved image quality. New in this generation, Blink Mini 2 is ready to withstand outdoor conditions when paired with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Mini 2’s sleek design makes it easy to plug the camera in just about anywhere you need it — from the table just outside your dog’s crate to under the eave of your garage.

Built with Privacy in Mind

As with all Blink cameras, customers have complete control of their privacy settings with Blink Mini 2. Through the Blink app, customers can customize privacy and activity zones, recording only what they want while excluding areas like a busy street or public walkway that may surround their property.

Customers can see and speak to loved ones and pets with two-way talk from the Blink app on their smartphone. All image processing takes place locally, on-device.

Works with Alexa

Alexa customers can use the Alexa Blink Smarthome Skills to connect their Mini 2 to an Echo device and receive alerts, check live view on-demand, arm and disarm their camera, and more.

Unlock Even More with a Blink Subscription

With a Blink Subscription Plan, customers can unlock features such as person detection, cloud video recording, up to 60 days of unlimited video history, and rapid access to watch videos as soon as they’re recorded. Customers can also stream up to 90 minutes of continuous live view per session. Blink Subscription Plans start at just $3 a month or $30 USD a year and $5 a month or $50 CAD a year.

Pricing and Availability

Blink Mini 2 is available today in the U.S. and Canada starting at $39.99 USD and $54.99 CAD. For outdoor use, bundle Blink Mini 2 with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter for $49.98 USD and $69.98 CAD. Visit Amazon.com/blink to learn more.

About Blink

Blink delivers innovative and easy-to-use smart home security devices helping customers stay connected to what matters most. Powered by its custom-built chip technology, Blink provides a variety of feature-rich camera solutions designed for every home, including its popular wire-free cameras delivering up to two years of battery life. Install Blink cameras inside or outside for full home coverage where and when you need it, and check in on loved ones and pets anywhere, anytime, using the free Blink Home Monitor app. Learn more about Blink smart security at amazon.com/blink.

