Introducing the NEW Streaming Enabled Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S, by Soundwave Hearing

“We are thrilled to introduce the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S to the market,” said Anthony Florek, President and Co-Founder of Soundwave Hearing. “Our mission is to empower individuals with Simple, Affordable and Convenient hearing solutions. What truly sets the Sontro® Self-Fitting Hearing Aids Model AI-S apart is our unique approach to personalized hearing solutions. With a suite of patents underpinning our technology, we empower users to undergo a clinically validated hearing test via the otoTune app, which is seamlessly integrated into our hearing aids (in-situ). Within a mere 3 minutes, each user’s hearing profile is meticulously programmed, ensuring unparalleled precision tailored to their individual needs.”

Key Features of the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S:

Streaming: Our Model AI-S uses Bluetooth® to stream phone calls and podcasts. They are both ASHA-compatible and MFi-certified for iOS and Android platforms.

Our Model AI-S uses Bluetooth® to stream phone calls and podcasts. They are both ASHA-compatible and MFi-certified for iOS and Android platforms. Self-Fitting AI Technology: Clinically validated otoTune hearing test results are personalized to each user’s unique hearing loss profile in just 3 minutes.

Clinically validated otoTune hearing test results are personalized to each user’s unique hearing loss profile in just 3 minutes. Adaptive Directionality: Advanced signal processing ensures optimal sound clarity by focusing on speech and reducing background noise.

Advanced signal processing ensures optimal sound clarity by focusing on speech and reducing background noise. Automatic Mode Selection: The hearing aids intelligently adapt to various listening environments, from quiet settings to noisy environments, providing users with a seamless hearing experience.

The hearing aids intelligently adapt to various listening environments, from quiet settings to noisy environments, providing users with a seamless hearing experience. Prescription Grade Sound Quality: Combining behind-the-ear and receiver-in-the-canal technology for prescription-grade sound quality and all-day comfort.

Combining behind-the-ear and receiver-in-the-canal technology for prescription-grade sound quality and all-day comfort. No Appointment Required : With no visits or prescriptions necessary, the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S offer a hassle-free solution for individuals seeking hearing assistance.

: With no visits or prescriptions necessary, the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S offer a hassle-free solution for individuals seeking hearing assistance. FDA Regulation: The Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S have received FDA 510 K clearance as Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, ensuring safety and reliability.

With two affordable price points starting at $649/set for the base model and the new streaming model, the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model AI-S MSRP listed at $749/set, Soundwave provides a cost-effective and convenient solution for individuals looking to improve their hearing. The hearing aids come in two colors, beige and grey and are sold in sets.

Soundwave Hearing is not only developing state of the art Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, they have put their uniquely patented self-fitting technology on the otoTune Assistant, a hearing testing tablet. A 3-minute Point of Care Test for hearing health, allowing independent pharmacies, hearing care professionals, primary care physician groups and employer wellness programs the ability to expand their clinical service offerings. By introducing Soundwave’s newest product the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, Model-AI-S, with Bluetooth® Streaming Soundwave now provides these channels with two affordable price points in a cost-effective and convenient solution for individuals looking to improve their hearing quality with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Model AI-S, $749/set, for the streaming model

Model AI, $649/set for the base model

For more information about the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids, please visit https://hearsoundwave.com/.

Soundwave Hearing, LLC is a health tech company passionately committed to the idea that good hearing health improves lives and believes that everyone should have access to high-quality hearing technology without the barriers associated with stigma, cost and time.

