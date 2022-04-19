Introducing the Astadia 24 Hour Challenge: Transforming COBOL into Java/C# in 24 Hours!

99.9962% Automated Code Conversion Coupled with Automated Testing Enables Mainframe Migrations in Unprecedented Timeframes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astadiachallenge–Astadia, the market leader for migrating mainframe workloads to the cloud, launches the Astadia 24 Hour Challenge, a unique program that showcases the power of software automation in legacy application modernization.

Organizations can take the challenge by providing a sample of COBOL code and have it automatically transformed into Java or C# in 24 hours. The aim is to support business and IT professionals as they prepare the process of moving mainframe-based application portfolios to the cloud. By taking the challenge, enterprises and government organizations can test for free the FastTrack Factory, Astadia’s software platform for automated transformation.

“Many mainframe migration companies offer automated refactoring solutions with varying degrees of automation. At Astadia, we provide truly automated refactoring for both code and data conversion, and automated testing. This results in reduced costs and gives IT teams confidence and control over the transformation. The idea of this campaign is to show how much faster and more efficient this process can be. In a way, we challenge participants to challenge us.” – Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia

With pressing drivers compelling mainframe organizations to migrate to the cloud, Astadia has successfully provided a complete solution to accelerate the mainframe-to-cloud process. By developing the Astadia FastTrack Factory, the only fully automated migration software platform on the market, Astadia partners with clients to migrate their mainframe applications to cloud or distributed environments in unprecedented timeframes.

The Factory provides 100% (99,9962%) automated migration and testing, which are critical in accelerating and ensuring a successful mainframe migration while maintaining the applications’ functional equivalence.

The platform automates the assessment and transformation of mainframe applications and databases, industrializes the refactoring of legacy workloads, simplifies the migration of databases, and enables a holistic and automated approach to testing the end-to-end migration process.

The technology is available to partners and clients to support their migration operations and to help them benefit from the best automation solutions on the market, independent of the migration solution they choose or the partners they work with.

The official start date of the campaign is April 21, 2022. To learn more, visit the Astadia 24 Hour Challenge webpage and download The Industrialization of Mainframe-to-Cloud migration white paper.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations and testing at scale. Learn more on www.astadia.com.

Contacts

Wilson Rains, Chief Revenue Officer



Wilson.Rains@astadia.com

+1.877.727.8234