Introducing RevEngage: Patient Communication Simplified

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevolutionEHR, the leading provider of practice management software for optometrists, has announced the release of their robust new patient engagement solution, RevEngage. This powerful time-saving solution simplifies patient engagement and encourages new business via innovative automation, intuitive features, and seamless integration within the RevolutionEHR software.





RevEngage offers a comprehensive suite of tools for enhanced communication, including new solutions that help optometrists drive appointments and effortlessly bolster their online presence. From two-way texting to online review management, RevEngage empowers providers to connect with their patients efficiently and effectively.

“RevEngage keeps Eye Care Professionals and their patients connected throughout the patient journey, from making and keeping appointments to eyewear order and recall,” said Kristopher Kinlen, RevolutionEHR’s Vice President of Product. “Providers get higher exam lane utilization, higher retention, and more online reviews. It fits so well with RevolutionEHR’s mission to improve the optometric experience for both providers and patients.”

RevEngage and its counterpart RevEngage+ are both equipped with recall reminders, appointment reminders, email campaigns, order notifications, and more. RevEngage+ provides additional advanced features like digital waitlist messaging, two-way image texting, and automated voice reminders for an enhanced engagement experience.

RevEngage is itself a significant advancement in patient engagement, offering simplicity, convenience, and efficacy for healthcare providers looking to supercharge their patient communication capabilities. By automating and streamlining communication, RevEngage enables practices to focus on what matters most — delivering exceptional patient care.

For more information about RevEngage, please visit the website.

