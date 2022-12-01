Introducing Bectran’s Multilingual Payment Portal: Seamlessly Conduct Business in Your Customers’ Preferred Languages

Bectran launches a multilingual payment portal to enhance the user experience by facilitating a smoother accounts receivable process

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., an industry leader providing cutting-edge credit, collections and accounts receivable automation software, has launched a multilingual payment portal to empower you to conveniently service your customers globally by removing friction caused by language barriers. This functionality introduces the capability to toggle between languages and displays information in the user’s preferred language without having to relay communication back and forth between departments. Customers now receive personalized support tailored to their language of choice which equates to more satisfied customers and faster repayment.

When users log in to the payment portal, they will now see all text and invoices automatically translated for them with payable amounts converted to their local currencies, mitigating confusion and the chances of misunderstandings or errors. The customer-centric formalities that the portal encompasses are designed to reduce the amount of time end users are spending within the portal while ensuring a concise understanding of the information presented, translating to greater customer satisfaction.

Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran, said of the enhancement, “We focused intently on the user experience when designing this new feature to make the Bectran payment portal even more convenient and inclusive. No matter where you are in the world, this update facilitates a universally accessible experience for all users. This enhancement will empower you to service your customers globally and remove obstacles that prevent you from executing smooth business transactions.”

The multilingual payment portal is now available to our customers in more than eight languages. To start using this feature, please contact your platform services specialist.

