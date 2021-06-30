Introducing America’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone Ever – Only on America’s 5G Leader

T -Mobile Launches REVVL V+ 5G

What’s the news: T-Mobile is launching the REVVL V+ 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone in the U.S., available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. You can win one with the Un-carrier’s new 5G AR game that takes advantage of the phone’s awesome specs.





Why it matters: T-Mobile continues to bring down the cost of 5G smartphones to make 5G more accessible to everyone. At just under $200, REVVL V+ 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the U.S.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to experience the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Full Stop.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Let’s REVVL in affordable 5G for All. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the launch of the most affordable 5G smartphone ever in the U.S., the REVVL V+ 5G, available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. To celebrate the most affordable 5G smartphone on the largest, fastest and now, according to umlaut, most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile is also launching a 5G Augmented Reality (AR) game. See how fast you can light up T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G map for a chance to win a free REVVL. The new smartphone will be available in Metro stores on July 12 and in T-Mobile stores and online as early as July 23.

“When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

Top-Notch Value

Once again, the REVVL line hits the sweet spot for high-end specs without the high-end price tag, coming in at just under $200. The latest REVVL 5G smartphone sports a big 6.82” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera. It’s packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery plus fingerprint sensor and face unlock for premium security. Want to catch it in action? Check out the unboxing video here: https://youtu.be/6KZX68KP750

Win Hard. Play Hard

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network – and the new REVVL V+ 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds. To celebrate all those 5G wins, T-Mobile is rolling out an AR game, challenging customers to light up T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G map as quickly as possible. It’s not only fun – it could win you a free REVVL V+ 5G! T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray will randomly choose a few of the top scores shared on Twitter and send the winners a free device. To play, just scan the QR code, then tweet a screenshot of your score with #LeaderIn5G and #sweepstakes for a chance to win!

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. It covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America vs just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon. Plus, with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 150 million people.

Let’s Talk Device Specs

Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC

16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging

5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging Color: Nebula Black

Nebula Black OS: Android 11

Android 11 Screen: 6.82” 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display

6.82” 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Bands: 5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71

5G n25/n41/n66/n71 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.84” X 3.05” X 0.28”

6.84” X 3.05” X 0.28” Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor: Octa Core, 2@2.2 GHz, 6@2.0 GHz

How to Get the New REVVL V+ 5G

The new REVVL will be available in Metro stores on July 12 and in T-Mobile stores and online at t-mobile.com on July 23. Full retail price (FRP) at both T-Mobile and Metro: $199.99.

T-Mobile customers can get the REVVL V+ 5G for $8.34/month ($0 down; FRP: $199.99) – over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

Stuck on a Limited Data Carrier Plan?

Today, millions of Americans are stuck on limited data plans from Verizon or AT&T … most with limited or no 5G access. But thanks to T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move that rolled out The Great Unlimited Trade-Up, those people can trade up to BOTH unlimited smartphone data AND access to T-Mobile’s entire expansive 5G network — including Ultra Capacity and Extended Range — all at the same or better price than the Carriers’ offer for limited data plans today.

For more information on the new REVVL at Metro, visit: www.metrobyt-mobile.com/revvl-best-budget-smartphones. More details at T-Mobile coming soon. To check out the new AR game, head here: www.tmobile-ar-game.com/.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Coverage not available in some areas; some uses may require certain plan or feature. Most Reliable 5G Network: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest 5G Network: According to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report April 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period December 15, 2020 – March 14, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. AR Game Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 US, DC, PR. 18+. For entry dates, times, and full rules visit https://www.t-mobile.com/news/revvl-contest-rules-and-regulations. Void where prohibited. Interstate Highway Coverage: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla® CoverageRight™ from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence® 5G background scans in Q1 2021.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com