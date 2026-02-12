Intrizen Announces Expanded Executive Team to Build on Rapid Growth and Drive Innovation

Leadership expansion marks a pivotal growth milestone and sets the stage for the launch of Intrizen Innovation Labs and a series of future initiatives.

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Intrizen, a leading HR + IT transformation company and official SAP Partner, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory following its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The leadership expansion builds on Intrizen’s momentum and positions the company to scale its human-centered digital transformation offerings, including the upcoming launch of Intrizen Innovation Labs.

As part of the announcement, Intrizen named Jerold Lack as Chief Revenue Officer and Lyric Everly as Chief Marketing Officer.

As CRO, Jerold Lack leads Intrizen’s revenue and sales organization, bringing a relationship-driven, trust-first approach focused on long-term partnerships and scalable growth.

As CMO, Lyric Everly leads Intrizen’s brand, marketing, and communications strategy. She oversees a multidisciplinary creative team responsible for elevating Intrizen’s market presence, amplifying thought leadership, and shaping go-to-market initiatives.

“This leadership expansion reflects the maturity of our organization and the scale of what we’re building,” said Jonathan Haberkorn, Founder and Partner of Intrizen. “As we enter our next phase of growth, exceptional leadership allows us to innovate while staying grounded in our core belief: technology should be designed to amplify human potential.”

Jonathan Haberkorn continues to lead the company alongside Bhavesh Kapoor, Partner at Intrizen, who leads service delivery and customer success. A member of Forbes HR Council, Kapoor ensures that complex HR and IT transformations translate into real adoption and measurable outcomes.

In addition, Intrizen is recognizing the growing contributions of Chad Johnson & Terry Hsuing, who will serve as part of the company’s Strategic Advisory & Influence Team.

The expanded leadership team comes as Intrizen prepares to launch Intrizen Innovation Labs, an initiative focused on exploring emerging technologies and human-centered system design. Additional offerings and partnerships will be announced throughout the year. Follow @weareintrizen for updates.

About Intrizen

Intrizen is an Inc. 5000 company, official SAP Partner, and leading HR + IT firm delivering human-centered digital transformation. Trusted by organizations including American Airlines, Grainger, Lowe’s, NRG Energy, Coca-Cola, and Worldwide Flight Services, Intrizen helps enterprises modernize workforce systems through workflow automation and AI for People — all while multiplying happier human connections. Learn more at www.intrizen.com

