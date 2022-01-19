Intrepid Expands Leadership Team, Completes Darkblade Acquisition Integration to Position for Continued Growth

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Solutions and Services LLC, a leading provider of IT modernization, cybersecurity, intelligence and training services to customers across the U.S. intelligence community and Department of Defense, announced today that it is expanding its leadership team and completing the integration of its acquisition Darkblade Systems Corp. in a strategic move to position for continued growth.

Jeff Green has been promoted to executive vice president and joins Intrepid’s Board of Directors. In this new role, he will provide strategic leadership to help drive growth across all of Intrepid’s customer areas.

David Shackleton has been promoted to vice president of programs for Intrepid.

“We are extremely pleased to have both Jeff and David step up into these leadership roles to support our entire new organization,” said Ryan Hebert, CEO of Intrepid. “The acquisition of Darkblade has helped Intrepid expand capabilities in SIGINT, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, unmanned aircraft systems and counter-unmanned aircraft systems. Jeff and David each bring unique and complementary operational and program skills and deep knowledge about our customers and the challenges they face to support our team as we continue to expand across the federal market.”

Green served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and New York Air National Guard. He was a partner and co-owner of Darkblade, having helped spearhead the company’s growth throughout U.S. Army C5ISR and research and development projects since 2013.

Shackleton has 20 years of military experience, through which he gained expertise in program management and operations planning roles for the U.S. Marine Corps. He brought his mission focus into the private sector over the past decade and served in engineering, technology and federal companies in program management roles including with CGI, Harmonia and Buchanan & Edwards.

“Effective integration is a vital part of the M&A process,” said Dennis Kelly, executive chairman of Intrepid. “Intrepid and Darkblade together provide a powerful combination of capability and talent and now are effectively merged into one platform. The combined company’s potential is immense as a valuable asset for government customers facing critical missions.”

About Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC

Established in 2008, Intrepid is a leading provider of cybersecurity, intelligence and data analysis, technology modernization, and advanced intelligence training services to customers across the U.S. Intelligence Community. The company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learn more by visiting www.intrepidsolutions.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

Kristina Messner, Focused Image (for Intrepid)



kmessner@focusedimage.com

703-678-6023