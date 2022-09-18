<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intrepid Automation introduces “Valkyrie” systems for scalable production using patented modular DLP technology

  • Intrepid’s patented modular DLP technology projects a single, high-accuracy image at once
  • Automatic calibration and proprietary software ensure print-to-print and printer-to-printer consistency as customers scale manufacturing
  • Modular system is designed to scale with production needs
  • System is easily customizable for use with application-specific resins/print materials
  • Build area of 760mm x 660mm x 560mm, with print speeds of up to 44mm per hour in Z.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, end-to-end solutions for large scale manufacturing customers using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week the launch of the “Valkyrie” system: a large-format, industrial-grade, modular tool for manufacturing customers to quickly scale production of printed patterns, molds, and parts.


The Valkyrie system, with a build area of 660mm by 760mm by 560mm, has customer-validated print speeds of up to 44mm/hour using IntrepidCast LF resins, allowing customers to produce end-use parts up to 10x faster than legacy SLA processes.

“Most 3D print manufacturing processes today are slow, expensive, deliver inconsistent accuracy, and are difficult to scale,” says Ben Wynne, CEO of Intrepid Automation. “Our systems solve for all of these challenges.”

Valkyrie systems run on Intrepid’s patented mDLP technology, a process that uses an array of highly-calibrated digital light sources to project a single image at once, rather than tracing image outlines as is with legacy SLA processes. As part of close partnerships with multiple industrial-scale resin suppliers, the company has been able to develop and validate custom materials for applications in both investment casting patterns (IntrepidCast LF resin family) and rigid part/mold production (Intrepid ThermoRigid resin family) on Valkyrie systems.

A video on Valkyrie production systems can be viewed here. For more information, contact mmuxlow@intrepidautomation.com.

About Intrepid:

Intrepid Automation creates custom, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production: 3D printers, software, materials, automation, and quality control. Our end-to-end systems integrate high-speed, patented modular DLP technology with materials optimized for additive manufacturing to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint. Intrepid is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.intrepidautomation.com.

