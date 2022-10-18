IntraNext Systems SmartSIP® is PCI SSF Validated

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contactcenter—IntraNext Systems is pleased to announce the latest version of SmartSIP® is officially listed on the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council site as a Validated Payment Software and adheres to the new (PCI) Secure Software Standard. Assessed by security experts at Dara Security, the PCI SSF validation provides assurance that SmartSIP meets the industry gold standard for securing sensitive cardholder data and payment transactions. SmartSIP is the first Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency (DTMF) suppression and masking solution to be PCI SSF validated.

The primary function of SmartSIP is to secure telephone-based payments in VoIP environments by eliminating the verbal exchange of sensitive cardholder data between customers and contact center agents. SmartSIP provides a DTMF suppression and masking solution that allows customers to enter their credit card details via their telephone keypad while staying in voice contact with a contact center agent. SmartSIP securely captures and processes sensitive data in Card-Not-Present (CNP) transactions in both Voice and Non-Voice payment interactions and can be utilized by both work-from-home and on-premise contact center agents. The core software foundation is based on IntraNext’s Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) client-server architecture and has been expanded to support other customer care channels including chat, Short Message Service (SMS), and email.

SmartSIP has been developed to reduce PCI DSS “scope” with a focus on the least disruptive approach to system integration. SmartSIP’s Secure Data Environment is established within and behind firewall protected data centers – both premise and commercially hosted “clouds”. The platform is hardened and connectivity is tightly controlled to allow interaction only with established trusted “client” applications.

For additional information on SmartSIP, please visit www.intranext.com.

About IntraNext

IntraNext Systems is a software development company focused on enhancing the customer and agent experience through CTI solutions and sensitive data handling for PCI compliance initiatives. In 1996 IntraNext launched their first CTI solution, now known as Event Intelligence®, which still provides the foundation for the IntraNext platform. IntraNext entered the PCI Data Security Standards (DSS) arena over 10 years ago with Pause/Resume integrations and expanded into the PCI Payment Application (PA-DSS) space with two PCI PA-DSS validated products, iGuard® and SmartSIP v10.3. SmartSIP v10.4 is the third validated application and now holds the distinguished PCI SSF validation. IntraNext is known for complex integration competencies, cross-platform automation, and unrivaled customer service.

About Dara Security

Dara Security is an award-winning security-focused company, founded by leaders in the information security industry. Dara Security partners with clients to identify vulnerabilities in their networks, optimize solutions for protecting sensitive information, and assist clients in achieving regulatory compliance. As a seasoned provider of information security services, Dara Security’s engagements involve standards such as PCI DSS, PCI SSF, PCI 3DS, P2PE, and HIPAA. With over 30 years of experience in information security, multiple top-level certifications, and unparalleled customer service, Dara Security has earned the trust of clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.darasecurity.com.

