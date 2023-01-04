intoPIX Shows the New Lightweight Video Compression Standards and Technologies Driving Automotive at CES 2023

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading expert in lightweight image and video compression technology, is presenting its innovative range of lightweight compression technologies and standards dedicated to improving and simplifying in-vehicle sensor and video connectivity at CES in Las Vegas.

Over the past years, intoPIX has been intensively collaborating with the ISO JPEG committee to co-create the new JPEG XS lightweight compression standard designed to replace uncompressed videos efficiently and effortlessly. The JPEG XS lightweight compression standard simplifies connectivity, manages more pixels, saves cost and power, and preserves quality with no latency. It addresses any type of video format from RAW Color Filter Array to YUV and RGB.

Two families of Silicon IP cores & Software are highlighted for Automotive applications: the TicoXS, which is the intoPIX range of JPEG XS lightweight compression, and the TicoRAW, intoPIX range of RAW sensor compression. They are presented in various use cases during the show, at the intoPIX booth and other partner booths – including Lattice Semiconductor.

The CES demonstrations will let visitors assess the flawless quality of the codec, with no difference between the source and the resulting image after the zero-latency lightweight compression.

These mezzanine compressions are crucial enablers for technological developments, as they provide an innovative solution for a multitude of problems faced by automotive electronics manufacturers today:

Take no more than a few microseconds of latency – less than one millisecond! – with compression to react on time.

Preserve a lossless quality for Human and Machine Vision to take the right decision, transfer the right information.

Lower video & sensor bandwidth to leverage existing transmission technologies, extend cable distance and increase resolutions – or bit depth, HDR, frame rate,…- with low complexity.

Reduce cost and power consumption in devices with less interfaces, less cables, less storage while preserving compliance with existing protocols such as MIPI, Automotive Ethernet, …

IntoPIX welcomes all automotive engineers, product managers, and other stakeholders at its booth #55932 in the Venetian Expo during CES2023 in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, to discover the new tiny compression.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new automotive designs, reducing costs, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

