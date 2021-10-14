intoPIX Delivers New JPEG XS 4K60 HDMI Evaluation Design on Intel® Cyclone® 10 GX Development Platform

High-quality, ultra-low latency, compact intoPIX TICO-XS video codec on Intel® FPGA

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading expert of innovative video compression solutions, has released – in collaboration with Intel – a new JPEG XS 4K60 HDMI evaluation design on the Intel® Cyclone® 10 GX FPGA Development Kit.

This new quality assessment tool demonstrates the high quality, low latency, and low complexity of JPEG XS technology. The is an easy way to assess JPEG XS for embedded video and image processing application.

It represents a low-cost way to evaluate JPEG XS in FPGA, which requires only a single Intel Cyclone 10 GX Development Kit and a HDMI 2.0 FMC daughter card to perform a complete 4K 60 frames per second encoding and decoding cycle in 422 and 444.

The intoPIX design also leverages the ease of-use and productivity enabled by the Intel® FPGA Video and Image Processing IP Suite.

intoPIX’ broad range of XS IP-cores includes the HD, 4K and 8K encoders and decoders, also featuring advanced processing such as the Flawless Imaging Processing.

More info about the new kit is available on the intoPIX website or contact the intoPIX team.

About JPEG XS

The new ISO JPEG XS ISO standard specifies a compression technology for high-quality video transport. JPEG XS compression can be used in applications that previously transported uncompressed image and video data – enabling systems to offer higher resolution at faster frame rates, all while retaining visually lossless quality and with a latency below 1 millisecond. Target applications include: Live IP production, AV over IP , KVMs, Wireless displays, ADAS systems, Medical imaging, Virtual or augmented reality.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC & FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

