Intl. WeLoveU Foundation Partners With SHI International To Beautify New Brunswick’s Historical Boyd Park

WeLoveU and SHI Honor Earth Day With Major Beautification Project

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation (WeLoveU) partnered with SHI International, a global IT solution provider based in Somerset, N.J., to beautify the historically rich Elmer B. Boyd Park in honor of Earth Day. SHI employees joined forces with WeLoveU volunteers to pick up waste, decorate trash bins to reduce litter and encourage proper recycling, remove graffiti, and plant seeds for flower growth. In addition to Boyd Park, WeLoveU volunteers in Florida and New York held cleanups to celebrate Earth Day.

“SHI’s employees have always been proud to partner with organizations like WeLoveU that are working to improve the lives of our global community,” said Danielle Cadet, SHI Microsoft Licensing Advisor and Chair of the SHI Black Culture Collective, which organized SHI’s participation. “The beautification project and the work of our volunteers demonstrated how enthusiasm, teamwork, and partnership can beautify our local neighborhoods and inspire friends and colleagues around the world to do the same.”

A 2021 Clean Ocean Action report on dumping in parks highlighted that New Jersey parks are experiencing an increase in the dumping and littering of disposable gloves and used masks. While PPE litter has become more apparent amid COVID-19, litter data still shows that more than 70% of the trash in parks is from single-use plastics such as food wrappers, bottles, caps, and shopping bags. In time, waste not removed from the parks may move into waterways and break down into microplastics, which ultimately end up in our oceans and are unknowingly ingested by both marine life and humans. In response, SHI employees teamed up with WeLoveU, which has more than a decade of experience in coordinating diverse beach, park, and street cleanups to tackle the issue.

“WeLoveU is proud to partner with SHI on this beautification project. As dumping and littering is a problem caused by people, we must work together toward a solution,” explained a WeLoveU representative. “With climate change, global warming, and environmental pollution, the home of all living things is getting sick. WeLoveU hopes today’s partnership will inspire other companies and individuals to act for our environment.”

The cleanup is part of WeLoveU’s Clean WORLD Movement, an environmental initiative started in 2009 that encourages volunteers to clean up polluted cities, parks, mountains, rivers, and seas to promote a clean world for present and future generations. The environmental program has reached 58 countries, with over 1,600 cleanups and more than 250,000 volunteers.

About the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation

Founder and Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah established the International WeLoveU Foundation in 2001 — which is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC) — as a vehicle to deliver a mother’s love to neighbors in need. The Chairwoman took a grassroots approach by personally interacting with and caring for the needs of the global village. Through the initiatives of emergency relief, education, environmental protection, health, international aid, and community well-being, the Chairwoman’s example of giving a mother’s love has spread from the east to the west and planted itself in more than 50 countries to inspire a healthy and hopeful future for many. For more information, visit weloveuusa.org.

ABOUT SHI International

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.shi.com.

