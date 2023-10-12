Home Business Wire Intevac to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1st
Business Wire

Intevac to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1st

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on November 1st, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13741623. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac110123/en or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HDD media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

Contacts

Kevin Soulsby

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 986-9888

Claire McAdams

Investor Relations

(530) 265-9899

Articoli correlati

JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain...
Continua a leggere

ASGN Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2023 financial results...
Continua a leggere

Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php