Intevac to Announce First Quarter Results on May 9th

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, May 9th, 2022.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on May 9th, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13728744. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intevac20220509_en/en or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com/. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac

We are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic, and advanced semiconductor packaging markets we serve currently. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

Contacts

James Moniz

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 986-9888

Claire McAdams

Investor Relations

(530) 265-9899

